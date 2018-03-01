Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Zhang Ziyi is Clé de Peau Beauté’s newest ambassador


NEWS One of China’s most acclaimed actresses has been named Clé de Peau Beauté’s latest spokeswoman, in a new campaign for La Crème
Filed by Lucire staff/September 4, 2018/3.32


Golden Globe- and BAFTA-nominated Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi is the new face of Shiseido’s Clé de Peau Beauté brand, representing its La Crème product.
   The new campaign will draw parallels with Zhang and La Crème, and is said to be ‘Expressive, lyrical and full of light,’ according to Shiseido. Zhang narrates the commercial.
   Yukari Suzuki, Clé de Peau Beauté’s chief brand officer, said in a release, ‘We have long admired Zhang Ziyi for her accomplishments and her dedication. Her beauty, warmth and generosity bring radiance to the world around her. Zhang Ziyi perfectly embodies the values of Clé de Peau Beauté because of her spirit and timeless elegance.’
   Jenny Sun, brand director for Clé de Peau Beauté in China, expects Zhang’s appointment as a spokeswoman will raise the brand’s profile and cement its luxury positioning in her country.
   Zhang débuted in Zhang Yimou’s The Road Home, which won the Silver Bear Award at the 2000 Berlinale (Berlin Film Festival). Anglophones came to know her in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Memoirs of a Geisha. She won 12 best-actress awards with her role in 2013 Hong Kong film 一代宗師 (The Grandmaster). She is a lifetime member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and a three-time Festival de Cannes jury member.

Also in Lucire’s news section
Araya A. Hargate, Deepika Padukone, Praya Lundberg...
Clé de Peau Beauté’s new campaign starring F...
Felicity Jones is Clé de Peau Beauté’s new f...
Aishwarya Rai, Araya A. Hargate, Blake Lively, Ola...
Shiseido relaunches Ultimune Power Infusing Concen...
Festival de Cannes day 1: Romee Strijd, Isabelle A...
Filed under: celebrity, China, culture, entertainment, film, Lucire, modelling

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet