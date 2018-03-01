Zhang Ziyi is Clé de Peau Beauté’s newest ambassador

Golden Globe- and BAFTA-nominated Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi is the new face of Shiseido’s Clé de Peau Beauté brand, representing its La Crème product.

The new campaign will draw parallels with Zhang and La Crème, and is said to be ‘Expressive, lyrical and full of light,’ according to Shiseido. Zhang narrates the commercial.

Yukari Suzuki, Clé de Peau Beauté’s chief brand officer, said in a release, ‘We have long admired Zhang Ziyi for her accomplishments and her dedication. Her beauty, warmth and generosity bring radiance to the world around her. Zhang Ziyi perfectly embodies the values of Clé de Peau Beauté because of her spirit and timeless elegance.’

Jenny Sun, brand director for Clé de Peau Beauté in China, expects Zhang’s appointment as a spokeswoman will raise the brand’s profile and cement its luxury positioning in her country.

Zhang débuted in Zhang Yimou’s The Road Home, which won the Silver Bear Award at the 2000 Berlinale (Berlin Film Festival). Anglophones came to know her in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Memoirs of a Geisha. She won 12 best-actress awards with her role in 2013 Hong Kong film 一代宗師 (The Grandmaster). She is a lifetime member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and a three-time Festival de Cannes jury member.