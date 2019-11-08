Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


3 Wise Men collaborates with Ubco on motorcycle and capsule collection


NEWS Honest and reliableâ€”two values that 3 Wise Men and Ubco have in common. They’re unlikely bedfellows but have released a successful collaboration
Filed by Lucire staff/November 8, 2019/13.52




Menswear label 3 Wise Men has collaborated with Ubco, creators of the award-winning 2 Ã— 2 electric farm motorcycle.
   Ubco prides itself on a utilitarian, rugged motorcycle in an iconic white, but, like so many vehicles before itâ€”the CitroÃ«n 2CV and Renault 4 come to mindâ€”it is set for a fashionable makeover.
   The two companies have created a limited-edition, co-branded urban bike and capsule collection. The Ubco 3WM motorcycle eschews white for a blue, black and brown leather finish. The clothing collection, meanwhile, complements the motorcycle and can be worn while riding, or independently.
   So far, five Ubco 3WM bikes have been made but more are being considered.
   The collection itself comprises: poplin shirts with elbow patches and button-down collars (in eight colours); a waxed cotton quilted showerproof jacket (in navy and olive); a merino woolâ€“Coolmax jersey also with elbow patches, and thumb holes (in black, navy or charcoal); raw selvedge denim jeans (blue and black); a canvas and leather satchel with suitcase handle sleeve, which can slot into the pannier rack on the motorcyle; leather key ring; and canvas bi-fold wallet.
   3 Wise Men’s Richard Miles says, ‘We love the Ubco 2 Ã— 2â€™s Kiwi essence and its heritage. In many ways it is like the 3 Wise Men brand itself, being born of the desire to provide honest, reliable apparel, that can keep a man looking stylish and on his game throughout the business day.
   â€˜The colab allowed us not only to work with Ubco to add our vision to the bike, but also to extend our 3 Wise Men brand out of the office and into the urban jungle, with four great items of clothing and leather accessories that any man would be proud to own.’
   Ubco CEO Timothy Allan adds, â€˜The UBCO team is incredibly excited by what 3 Wise Men has done with the capsule range and the design team have been able to create a bike that matches the slick urban style of their collection. Our team have been able to retain the essential values of the bikeâ€”utility, reliability and sustainabilityâ€”but blend it with an effortless urban style that is instantly recognizable and desirable. We can see real interest internationally for both the bike and the apparel.’






Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
H&M announces Giambattista Valli collaboratio...
Jaguar launches XF in style in New Zealand with Mu...
Mumm showcases Grand Cordon, delivering by drone; ...
Adrian Hailwood and Mi Piaci team up for shoe coll...
Saben collaborates with floral designers to celebr...
H&Mâ€™s New Zealand store will be the fir...
Filed under: branding, design, fashion, living, Lucire, New Zealand, tendances, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian