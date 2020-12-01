Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Asus launches ROG Phone 3, first gaming phone to pass TÃœV Rheinland eye care certification


NEWS At last, technology adapts to humans, instead of the other way round: Asus claims its ROG Phone 3 has reduced blue light engineered in to its display
Filed by Lucire staff/August 4, 2020/12.50



We have long been critical of the tech industry for not creating more gadgets that reduce blue light, instead expecting people to adapt to technology by donning blue-light glasses. In this context, itâ€™s a welcome sight to see Asus launch its ROG Phone 3 gaming phone, the first of its type to pass the TÃœV Rheinland Groupâ€™s certification on eye care.
   The phone has a 144 Hz AMOLED display, measuring 6Â·59 inches. It has an industry-leading 270 Hz touch-sampling rate, decreasing the touch latency to a mere 25 ms.
   The ROG Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 856 Plus 5G mobile platform, which Asus says is the worldâ€™s fastest. The CPU is clocked at 3Â·1 GHz. It can handle up to 16 Gbyte LPDDRS RAM, and 512 Gbyte UFS 3Â·1 ROM.
   Adherence to TÃœV Rheinlandâ€™s standards can reduce the harmful blue light emitted by screens. The new phoneâ€™s blue-light reduction is handled by hardware, using the latest 2020 standard that avoids a yellowish distortion of the image. Asus has improved the LCD panel, further reducing blue-light emission. There is also low screen flicker, helping to reduce eye fatigue and suppress blue-light emissions.
   TÃœV Rheinlandâ€™s Taiwanese office said it looked forward to working with Asus on future eye-friendly products.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
The big reveal for HTCâ€™s 10 smartphone in Ne...
Aston Martin launches DBX, its first SUV
Xiaomi to release Mi Mix 2S phone, with AI dual ca...
Opel previews Insignia B, with clues to next Holde...
Mercedes-Benz previews CLA with Concept Style Coup...
Audi launches new A3, with high-tech features and ...

Categories
 China / design / health / living / Lucire / technology

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian