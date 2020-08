Asus launches ROG Phone 3, first gaming phone to pass TÃœV Rheinland eye care certification

At last, technology adapts to humans, instead of the other way round: Asus claims its ROG Phone 3 has reduced blue light engineered in to its displayFiled by Lucire staff/August 4, 2020/12.50





We have long been critical of the tech industry for not creating more gadgets that reduce blue light, instead expecting people to adapt to technology by donning blue-light glasses. In this context, it’s a welcome sight to see Asus launch its ROG Phone 3 gaming phone, the first of its type to pass the TÜV Rheinland Group’s certification on eye care.

The phone has a 144 Hz AMOLED display, measuring 6·59 inches. It has an industry-leading 270 Hz touch-sampling rate, decreasing the touch latency to a mere 25 ms.

The ROG Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 856 Plus 5G mobile platform, which Asus says is the world’s fastest. The CPU is clocked at 3·1 GHz. It can handle up to 16 Gbyte LPDDRS RAM, and 512 Gbyte UFS 3·1 ROM.

Adherence to TÜV Rheinland’s standards can reduce the harmful blue light emitted by screens. The new phone’s blue-light reduction is handled by hardware, using the latest 2020 standard that avoids a yellowish distortion of the image. Asus has improved the LCD panel, further reducing blue-light emission. There is also low screen flicker, helping to reduce eye fatigue and suppress blue-light emissions.

TÜV Rheinland’s Taiwanese office said it looked forward to working with Asus on future eye-friendly products.