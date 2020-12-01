Asus launches ROG Phone 3, first gaming phone to pass TÃœV Rheinland eye care certification

At last, technology adapts to humans, instead of the other way round: Asus claims its ROG Phone 3 has reduced blue light engineered in to its displayFiled by Lucire staff/August 4, 2020/12.50





We have long been critical of the tech industry for not creating more gadgets that reduce blue light, instead expecting people to adapt to technology by donning blue-light glasses. In this context, itâ€™s a welcome sight to see Asus launch its ROG Phone 3 gaming phone, the first of its type to pass the TÃœV Rheinland Groupâ€™s certification on eye care.

The phone has a 144 Hz AMOLED display, measuring 6Â·59 inches. It has an industry-leading 270 Hz touch-sampling rate, decreasing the touch latency to a mere 25 ms.

The ROG Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 856 Plus 5G mobile platform, which Asus says is the worldâ€™s fastest. The CPU is clocked at 3Â·1 GHz. It can handle up to 16 Gbyte LPDDRS RAM, and 512 Gbyte UFS 3Â·1 ROM.

Adherence to TÃœV Rheinlandâ€™s standards can reduce the harmful blue light emitted by screens. The new phoneâ€™s blue-light reduction is handled by hardware, using the latest 2020 standard that avoids a yellowish distortion of the image. Asus has improved the LCD panel, further reducing blue-light emission. There is also low screen flicker, helping to reduce eye fatigue and suppress blue-light emissions.

TÃœV Rheinlandâ€™s Taiwanese office said it looked forward to working with Asus on future eye-friendly products.