Samsung reveals five powerful Galaxy devices for work and play









Korean giant Samsung has announced five new devices: two Galaxy smartphones (the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra), two tablets (Tab S7 and S7+), the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live (wireless earbuds), and a next-generation foldable smartphone (Galaxy Z Fold 2).

The new entrants emphasize power and innovation, making Samsung a technophileâ€™s dream. The Note 20s are made for work and play, coming with an enhanced S Pen, said to be more lifelike and accurate for those wanting to jot down ideas on their phones. The Note 20 phones are also designed to work more seamlessly with Windows 10, including syncing with various Microsoft programs.

The phones have ultra-low latency 5G, wifi 6 optimization, 120 Hz displays, and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The cameras can film in 8K at 24 fps, and the pro mode can take shooting to 120 fps in full high-def. The Note 20s can connect wirelessly to smart TVs using Samsung DeX.

Batteries are designed to last all day, and 50 per cent charge can be obtained in half an hour.

The Ultraâ€™s Infinity-O screen measures 6Â·9 inches, using Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED, with a resolution of 3,088 by 1,440 pixels, for a pixel depth of 496 ppi. The regular Note 20 comes close, with 6Â·7 inches and a Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a 2,400 by 1,080 resolution (393 ppi).

The tablets also refresh at 120 Hz, with the Tab S7+ featuring a 12Â·4-inch Super AMOLED display. The regular Tab S7 measures 11 inches. They also have an improved S Pen and can be used to extend a PCâ€™s display.

The Watch 3 is slimmed-down and has enhanced health information, with Samsung promising a blood oxygen feature, where one can measure and track oxygen saturation. There is a running analysis program, and VO2 Max follows oneâ€™s cardio progress.

The Galaxy Buds Live are wireless and comfortable earbuds, and feature 12 mm speakers. Samsung says they will play deeper, richer sounds thanks to their bass ducts. They also feature active noise cancellation.

Finally, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the best of both a smartphone and a tablet. It features two nearly bezel-less Infinity-O displays, with the cover screen measuring 6Â·2 inches and the main screen 7Â·6 inches.