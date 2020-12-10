Lucire


Mostra internazionale d’arte cinematografica di Venezia update, days 7 and 8


NEWS Clive Owen, Anna Foglietta, Jasmine Trinca, IrÃ¨ne Jacob, and other luminaries head to the Corradi Cinema Lounge
Filed by Lucire staff/September 10, 2020/12.10


The Corradi Cinema Lounge at the 77Âª Mostra internazionale d’arte cinematografica di Venezia, the Venice Film Festival, welcomed Samuele Carrino and Salvatore Esposito from Spaccapietre, as well as its directors Gianluca and Massimiliano de Serio, for day seven. The story focuses on the hiring of illegal labourers in Italy.
   Actress Anna Foglietta also appeared as a guest at the Lounge, as did the cast of Giorgia Farinaâ€™s Guida romantica a posti perduti, with Clive Owen, Jasmine Trinca, IrÃ¨ne Jacob, and Andrea Carpenzano.

   Day eightâ€™s special guest was Alberto Barbera, director of the festival. Of the entrants competing for the Leone dâ€™oro in the festival, the Lounge at the Ausonia Hungaria welcomed Amos Gitai, whose film, Laila in Haifa, deals with the coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis in their contemporary everyday lives. The protagonist, Laila, played by Maria Zreik, sets up an environment in a pub where people can talk about their stories. The film looks at the interconnected stories of five women. Others attending on day seven were Vittorio Sgarbi and Luigi Brugnaro.
   Film website Hotcorn.com is a sponsor of the Corradi Cinema Lounge.

Categories
 celebrity / culture / entertainment / film / living / Lucire

 

