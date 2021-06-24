New Balance × Staud’s summer ’21 collaboration launches in New Zealand









New Balance and Staud have released their third collaborative collection in New Zealand, with two silhouettes—the New Balance 327 in blue, and the 57/40 in pastel green and yellow, both in unisex sizing for the first time. There is also an extensive apparel collection.

The designs hint at tennis and boxing, and include a boxing short, a cinched waist jacket, a skort, T-shirts and lightweight summer dresses.

‘For the summer collection, we reimagined some of my favourite outdoor sports to reflect the Staud DNA,’ said Sarah Staudinger, Staud co-founder. ‘Traditional elements from tennis, running, and boxing are updated in sun-bleached pastels with feminine details and fabrics that include, satin, mesh and corseting. Some of my favourite pieces include a classic white tennis dress updated with colourful binding and a satin boxing short paired with a cropped jacket.

‘We are also excited to launch two unisex sneakers for the first time—the 57/40 and the 327—each reimagined to complement the collection and your lifestyle. All of the pieces work together to create a collection versatile enough to take you from boxing to brunch or anywhere in between.’

The 327 retails for NZ$180, the 57/40 for NZ$200, and the apparel begins at NZ$70. They are available in New Zealand at newbalance.co.nz exclusively.
























