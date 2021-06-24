Lucire


New Balance × Staud’s summer ’21 collaboration launches in New Zealand


NEWS The worlds of tennis and boxing inform Staud’s latest collaboration with New Balance
Filed by Lucire staff/June 24, 2021/0.21





New Balance and Staud have released their third collaborative collection in New Zealand, with two silhouettes—the New Balance 327 in blue, and the 57/40 in pastel green and yellow, both in unisex sizing for the first time. There is also an extensive apparel collection.
   The designs hint at tennis and boxing, and include a boxing short, a cinched waist jacket, a skort, T-shirts and lightweight summer dresses.
   ‘For the summer collection, we reimagined some of my favourite outdoor sports to reflect the Staud DNA,’ said Sarah Staudinger, Staud co-founder. ‘Traditional elements from tennis, running, and boxing are updated in sun-bleached pastels with feminine details and fabrics that include, satin, mesh and corseting. Some of my favourite pieces include a classic white tennis dress updated with colourful binding and a satin boxing short paired with a cropped jacket.
   ‘We are also excited to launch two unisex sneakers for the first time—the 57/40 and the 327—each reimagined to complement the collection and your lifestyle. All of the pieces work together to create a collection versatile enough to take you from boxing to brunch or anywhere in between.’
   The 327 retails for NZ$180, the 57/40 for NZ$200, and the apparel begins at NZ$70. They are available in New Zealand at newbalance.co.nz exclusively.












Categories
 fashion / Los Angeles / Lucire / tendances / trend

 

