Tash Sultana becomes New Balance’s latest ambassador





Multi-platinum-selling Australian musician and music producer Tash Sultana has been named New Balance’s latest brand ambassador.

‘I have never collaborated with a brand before because nothing felt right to align myself with until I was approached by New Balance,’ said Sultana in a release. ‘I feel this has come at the right time. This collaboration allows us both to break into what is current among our society. There has and always will be people like me who don’t fit into the typical gender norms and it’s time that big brands follow the lead of where we are headed. This is what makes New Balance’s message of “Fearlessly Independent” resonate with me and this is why we are launching our collaboration.’

The collaboration will see Sultana and New Balance create positive messaging about gender inclusivity and mental health alongside marketing for New Balance’s unisex collections.

The athletic apparel brand launched its partnership at a Melbourne event curated by Sultana, with performances by Little Green and Budjerah, both of whom are managed by their agency. There was also a shoe swap where attendees could donate their old running shoes through the TreadLightly shoe recycling programme.