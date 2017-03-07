Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Barbara Palvin, Soo Joo Park, Julianne Moore, Kiersey Clemons star in L’OrÃ©al Paris’s Voluminous Original Mascara campaign


NEWS Bringing women from different walks of life together, united by their originality and rule-breaking, Lâ€™OrÃ©al Paris promotes its Voluminous Original Mascara, beginning today
by Lucire staff/March 7, 2017/23.25

L’OrÃ©al Paris’s latest campaign for its Voluminous Original Mascara, dubbed The Original, brings together a group of celebrities, including models Barbara Palvin, Soo Joo Park, Dominique Babineaux, Hari Nef, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Juana Burga, actresses Julianne Moore, Diane Keaton and Kiersey Clemons, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, and TV host Lauren Ezersky.
   The first spot, shown below, sees quotations from customers around the US, where Voluminious Original Mascara is the country’s number-one entrant in the category. Babineaux and Palvin are the main models, though the whole cast appears at the end.
   L’OrÃ©al Paris says it made its choice of the models based on their originality, rule-breaking, and truth.
   â€˜We are excited to bring together trail-blazing individuals in celebration of the mascara that women have loved for over 25 years. They each embody the essence of Voluminous Mascaraâ€”originals who continue to be fresh, creative and confident,’ said Tim Coolican, president, L’OrÃ©al Paris USA, in a release.
   The spot promotes the original black shade as well as new blue ones. The mascara, says L’OrÃ©al Paris, can build up to five times the natural eyelashes’ thickness.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Liu Wen, Jourdan Dunn on the day 10 red carpet at ...
Aishwarya Rai, Araya A. Hargate, Soo-Joo Park, Kar...
News in brief: Chanelâ€™s Parisâ€“Salzburg colle...
Fan Bingbing, Doutzen Kroes, Natalie Portman, Karl...
Video snapshots from Cannes day nine: AmFAR gala, ...
Cannes day eight: Barbara Palvin, Aishwarya Rai, I...
Filed under: beauty, celebrity, film, Lucire, modelling, New York, Paris, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 36
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire Facebook group
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Myspace
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow