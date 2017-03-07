Barbara Palvin, Soo Joo Park, Julianne Moore, Kiersey Clemons star in L’OrÃ©al Paris’s Voluminous Original Mascara campaign

L’OrÃ©al Paris’s latest campaign for its Voluminous Original Mascara, dubbed The Original, brings together a group of celebrities, including models Barbara Palvin, Soo Joo Park, Dominique Babineaux, Hari Nef, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Juana Burga, actresses Julianne Moore, Diane Keaton and Kiersey Clemons, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, and TV host Lauren Ezersky.

The first spot, shown below, sees quotations from customers around the US, where Voluminious Original Mascara is the country’s number-one entrant in the category. Babineaux and Palvin are the main models, though the whole cast appears at the end.

L’OrÃ©al Paris says it made its choice of the models based on their originality, rule-breaking, and truth.

â€˜We are excited to bring together trail-blazing individuals in celebration of the mascara that women have loved for over 25 years. They each embody the essence of Voluminous Mascaraâ€”originals who continue to be fresh, creative and confident,’ said Tim Coolican, president, L’OrÃ©al Paris USA, in a release.

The spot promotes the original black shade as well as new blue ones. The mascara, says L’OrÃ©al Paris, can build up to five times the natural eyelashes’ thickness.