ISPA: to live and chill in LA

Courtesy ISPA; Elyse Glickman

While we pick and choose what invitations we accept (especially during the summer), the annual International Spa Association (ISPA) invitation is one we welcome wholeheartedly. While the Montage Beverly Hills hotel has one of the best spas in our area, we truly enjoyed the ‘Trailblazer’-themed event where its ballroom transformed into an international summit of wellness, new product sampling, mini-treatments, and light bites followed with one of our favourite care packages handed to us at the end.

Like any all-American summer camp, you had interesting arts and crafts projects (BodyBliss’s customized, crystal-filled fragrant essential oil roll-ons for every interesting guest), water activities (massages offered by event regular Kohler Waters Spas), mountain adventures (acupuncture and meditation with Red Mountain Resort Utah staff), beach time (Spa at the Del, Hotel del Coronado manicures and fitness chats); and snack time (Telluride’s the Spa at the Peaks’ Vitality Tasting bar with Naturopathica products).

There were also interesting people among the “counsellors” at hand, from Los Angeles-based chef Matthew Kinney’s programme in Aventura, Florida (Âme Spa & Wellness Collective at Turnberry Isle Miami Resort), to the wonderful UK-bred staff doing mini-treatments with Elemis at Maryland-based Relâche Spa, to the experts from HydroPeptide demoing the new Nimni line at the Spa at Four Seasons and Biltmore Santa Barbara.

While we loved the care packages—samples and full-sized goodies in a sharp Dakine backpack—there were plenty of wonderful things to discover during the scavenger hunt. We will start with a few of the resorts. The Villagio Inn & Spa, in the lush landscape of Napa Valley, is serenity personified, especially with its recently completed multi-million-dollar makeover. Event guests were invited to experience a mini-facial using the spa’s exclusive imported Espa products.

The Spa at Two Bunch Palms Resort in Desert Hot Springs, meanwhile, will transport you to the ultimate desert oasis Bohemian-chic spa. An historic building, mud cabañas, outdoor showers and rock alcoves set the mood for down-to-earth healing therapies designed to free the mind and awaken the spirit. Just past the México border in Tecate, Rancho La Puerta expands out into a sprawling and comprehensive retreat with a round-the-clock health and wellness schedule full of classes and workshops tailored to every fitness level and interest.

The Boulder, Colorado-based line Sanitas is filled with progressive, nature-based products that has become a fave for boutique spas and discerning buyers. To celebrate the launch of their sleek new packaging and website, guests received a generous gift of the niche brand’s favourite products, including the best-selling Vita C Serum and Brightening Peel Pads. While there have been new additions to the Elemis skin care line, the upscale UK-based brand’s breakthrough Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with Padina Pavonicamarine extract continues to be the must-have anti-ageing regimen for women around the globe.

As mentioned above, Nimni Cream is positioned as HydroPeptide’s prescription for the Fountain of Youth. Formulated by Dr Marcel Nimni, the patented collagen support complex is among the most advanced on the market. Espa, a new UK entry in the world of prestige skin care, features Tri-Active Instant Facial, an age-defying serum, essence and oil wrapped into one dynamic frosted glass bottle. Microalgæ cell extract, white truffle and pampering oils are the star ingredients in this silky smooth elixir.

A leader in the world of botanical-based skin care and wellness, Bio-Energy Lift serum packs a powerful plant-infused punch, formulated with a copper and amino acid complex that targets skin laxity by improving cell respiration to restore density and firmness.

No one can top Natura Bissé when it comes to unbridled luxury. The Barcelona line treated guests to a trio of their favourite products which included their triple enzyme exfoliating superstar Glyco Extreme Peel.

Although the treatments, as usual, filled up weeks before the big day, we found many of the stations were gracious and not only offered some walk-ups, but managed to squeeze us in for extra pampering.













Courtesy ISPA; Elyse Glickman

A suite at the London Hotel West Hollywood, meanwhile, served as a showcase for the new travel-sized edition of the Dafni Hair straightening ceramic brush. The original, co-invented by Israeli-born engineer Sharon Rabi, 29, caused a sensation so monumental that it’s now available more than 25 countries and has spawned a few imitators. Although straight styles dominated fashion magazine pages and airwaves, Rabi invented the Dafni (named for her younger sister) for a more practical reason—a bob haircut that did not work with her naturally wavy hair. As she had to straighten her locks with a flat iron daily, she realized there had to be a better, faster way to get her strands in place.

With an assist from her fellow engineer father, using the aerodynamic principles from a well-designed boat as a starting point, she went through five prototypes before launching the product in 2015. The reaction to the brush on its initial release caused the first generation of its website to crash. Today, with a smaller brush, the Dafni Go, ready to hit the waves, it should be smooth sailing for the inventor.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor, and Jody Miller, LA Correspondent