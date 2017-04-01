Lucire


Specsavers launches Balmain eyewear collection, on sale from September 14


NEWS Specsavers New Zealand will retail the Balmain eyewear collection exclusively, with prices beginning at NZ$459 for two pairs
by Lucire staff/September 7, 2017/4.57



Specsavers will retail the Balmain eyewear collection of 15 optical glasses and six prescription sunglasses from September 14.
   Wearers are reminded of the Balmain brand with details from its designs, such as the gold B on the temple tips and embellishments on the frames reminiscent of the house’s belts.
   In a release, spokeswoman MaÃ¯ Dao-Vu, who looks after the Balmain licence for L’Amy Group, which manufactures the eyewear, said, ‘We wanted to add a signature Balmain twist to classic and modern styles so that the frames could hint at exclusivity, while maintaining the simplicity of an everyday look. The Balmain eyewear collection offers Parisian chic no matter where in the world they are worn.’
   Juan Carlos Camargo, Specsavers’ Head of Frames, said, ‘The Balmain eyewear collection is bold, feminine and luxurious and weâ€™re so excited to welcome Balmain to our existing designer portfolio.’
   The retail price starts at NZ$459 for two pairs in New Zealand.













Filed under: fashion, Lucire, New Zealand, Paris, tendances, trend

 

