On the Blue carpet







When Blue Medi Spa opened its doors in 1999 in what once housed the historic La Reina Theatre on Ventura Boulevard, the term medi spa had not yet entered the English language vernacular. Almost 18 years later, fillers and lasers are permanently emblazoned on the Ã¦sthetic landscape. And though medi-spas have become commonplace, Blue Medi Spa has maintained its Ã©lite status as not only the pioneer, but the premier destination for clinical Ã¦sthetic services from the most highly trained professionals in the business. All the hard work has paid off with Blue Medi Spa consistently ranking as one of the top medical spas in the world by American Spa Magazine.

To celebrate 18 years of success, Blue Medi Spa invited media VIPs to enjoy mimosas and healthy snacks, while learning about the latest treatments offerings in the spa’s luxuriously celestial surroundings. First was a personalized skin assessment with the Visia Complexion Analysis System that is available to all Blue Medi Spa customers to help determine the best skin therapies based on UV damage, redness, wrinkles and other skin concerns. Next up were visits with the representatives from the most state-of-the-art non-invasive therapies including Ultherapy, EZ PRP, Kybella, IS Clinical Skincare, Skin Medica, Dysport, Belotero Balance and the latest in body contouring, Sculpsure.

Now with all the injectable and high-tech devices on the market, the advantages of a deep chemical peel cannot be overstated, especially for the upcoming awards’ season and red-carpet events. Attendees were invited back to experience the Perfect Derma Peel: a clinical grade peel of TCA, kojic acid, retinoic acid, salicylic acid, phenol, vitamin C and antioxidant glutathione. While no pre-treatment prep is required, there are a few days of downtime afterward, so you need to schedule an appointment at least one week prior to a big event. But donâ€™t let that deter you, as the outcome is worth every moment of discomfort. When itâ€™s all over you will see skin you did not think you had or that you would ever see again. Acne, sun spots and wrinkles appear lifted away and the complexion is luminous, clear and with a more plump appearance.

Wishing everyone a new year of health, happiness and everlasting beauty!—Jody Miller, Correspondent




































