Piaget launches campaign at SIHH: Doutzen Kroes, Ryan Reynolds, Barbara Palvin, Shanina Shaik attend

Piaget announced a new global campaign at SIHH on Monday, at an event at the Country Club, Genève, hosted by CEO Chabi Nouri, and attended by its brand ambassador Ryan Reynolds, and celebrities Barbara Palvin, Coco Rocha, Shanina Shaik, Joel Dicker, and

Mohammed Sultan Al-Habtoor. Doutzen Kroes also attended, serving as the muse for the campaign, and starring in the film and stills.

Earlier in the day, Reynolds and Kroes visited the Piaget booth along with Nouri.

The new campaign, set in a summery Ibiza, has been photographed by Mert & Marcus. Kroes wears Piaget watches and haute joaillerie, including the company’s stacked gold Possession bangles, Limelight Gala watches, and jewellery from the Sunlight line.

Celebrities attending donned Possession and Altiplano Ultimate Automatic watches, and Possession pendants and bangles.

































