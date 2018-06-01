A glamorous 25th annual gala for AmFAR: Alessandra Ambrosio, Winnie Harlow, Barbara Palvin, Elsa Hosk among celebs



AmFAR





AmFAR, the Foundation for Aids Research, hosted its 25th annual gala at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc at the Cap d’Antibes, but there were fewer film celebrities and more fashion models attending, possibly a consequence of the fallout surrounding disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, heavily involved in previous years. AmFAR chairman Kenneth Cole had resigned in February, and Deadline reported allegations that funds from the 2015 event found its way to paying one of Weinstein’s debts.

Also absent were regulars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Sharon Stone. Pierce Brosnan took the place of DiCaprio next to the charity’s current chair Milutin Gatsby.

But those present still made the event one of the most glamorous during the Festival de Cannes.

Celebrities included Alessandra Ambrosio (in Tommy Hilfiger), Elsa Hosk (in Ermanno Scervino), Lara Leito (in Zuhair Murad), Daniela Lopez Osorio (in Zuhair Murad), Winnie Harlow (in Zuhair Murad, with jewellery by de Grisogono), Sara Sampaio (in Elie Saab), Nicole Scherzinger (in Georges Hobeika, with jewellery by de Grisogono), Cindy Mello (in in Georges Hobeika), Xenia Adonts (in Georges Hobeika), Izabel Goulart (in Valentino), Heidi Klum (in Zuhair Murad), Ellie Goulding (in Magda Butrym), Nadine Leopold (in Elie Saab), Sara Sampaio (in Elie Saab), Cindy Bruna (in Giambattista Valli, jewellery by de Grisogono), Barbara Palvin (in Roberto Cavalli), Maria Borges (in Roberto Cavalli), Toni Garrn (in Galvan), Natasha Poly (in Atelier Versace), Georgia Fowler (in Alex Perry), Laura Harrier (in the Row), Kristen Stewart (in Chanel), Michelle Rodriguez (in Romona Keveza, with jewellery by de Grisogono), Milla Jovovich (in Chanel), Ruby Rose (in Rosa Chá), Paris Hilton (in Nicolas Jebran), Martha Hunt (in Sonia Rykiel), Adriana Lima (in Julien Macdonald), Lais Ribeiro (in Lyla Dumont), Ava DuVernay (in Cushine et Ochs), Karolína Kurková (in Miu Miu), and Shanina Shaik (in Philipp Plein).

Also attending were Julian Lennon, Mallika Sherawat, Adrien Brody, Nathalie Emmanuel, Keely Shaye Smith, Petra Němcová, Lara Stone, Hofit Golan, Anne Heche, Lewis Hamilton, Isabeli Fontana, Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Tyga, Neelam Gill, Jacinda Barrett, Daria Strokous, Halima Aden, Chris Tucker, Megan Williams, Jason Derulo, Teyana Taylor, Vivian Sibold and Nico Rosberg, Daniela Braga, Mette Towley and Valerie Kaufman.

Performing during the evening were Goulding, Sting and Shaggy with a three-song set, Grace Jones (who paid tribute to Elizabeth Taylor as she concluded her act), and Derulo.

The auction added to the US$210 million that AmFAR has already raised over the years. A 1964 Bentley S3 convertible sold for €700,000, a collection of dresses from the Carine Roitfeld-curated fashion show for €1·6 million, five Elizabeth Taylor-owned furs for €425,000, a painting of Bob Dylan by Brosnan for €1·2 million, an Ai Wei Wei sculpture for €550,000, a replica of Michaelangelo’s David authorized by the Accademia della Arti del Disegno for €350,000, a Palme d’Or for €220,000, and a private party with Paris Hilton for €200,000, a stay at Coco Privé in the Maldives for €125,000, and a private reception with HSH Prince Albert for €150,000.





















































