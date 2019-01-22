Kate Spade shows Scallop Smartwatch 2 for spring 2019

Kate Spade New York has announced its Scallop Smartwatch 2 collection for spring 2019, available for pre-sale now, and on display at CES 2019. The touchscreen watch will be available in stores and online from late January.

The Scallop Smartwatch 2 is the first developed under Kate Spade’s new creative director, Nicola Glass.

Features include heart-rate tracking (either via Google Fit or Tic Health, depending on market, or third-party apps), payment technology (Alipay or Google Pay), sat-nav, and an assistant (either Mobvoi Assistant or Google Assistant, depending on market). The watch is water-resistant to 3 ATM.

A spade motif appears at the 12 o’clock position, and functions as a heart-rate touch point. The scallop motif appears on the top ring, and on the strap and bracelet.

By answering a few questions on an app, the watch dial can customize itself to complement the wearer’s outfit.

Notifications and weather updates appear on the dial.

The watch is powered by Google’s Wear OS, and is compatible with Android 4·4 and IOS 9·3 and up.