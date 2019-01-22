Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Kate Spade shows Scallop Smartwatch 2 for spring 2019


NEWS The follow-up to the original Scallop Smartwatch sees additional features, as well as the return of an app that customizes the watch to complement the wearer’s outfit
Filed by Lucire staff/January 9, 2019/1.22


Kate Spade New York has announced its Scallop Smartwatch 2 collection for spring 2019, available for pre-sale now, and on display at CES 2019. The touchscreen watch will be available in stores and online from late January.
   The Scallop Smartwatch 2 is the first developed under Kate Spade’s new creative director, Nicola Glass.
   Features include heart-rate tracking (either via Google Fit or Tic Health, depending on market, or third-party apps), payment technology (Alipay or Google Pay), sat-nav, and an assistant (either Mobvoi Assistant or Google Assistant, depending on market). The watch is water-resistant to 3 ATM.
   A spade motif appears at the 12 o’clock position, and functions as a heart-rate touch point. The scallop motif appears on the top ring, and on the strap and bracelet.
   By answering a few questions on an app, the watch dial can customize itself to complement the wearer’s outfit.
   Notifications and weather updates appear on the dial.
   The watch is powered by Google’s Wear OS, and is compatible with Android 4·4 and IOS 9·3 and up.

Also in Lucire’s news section
TAG Heuer launches Connected Watch with Intel and ...
Grayton announces first mechanical watch with smar...
Michael Kors launches third-generation smartwatche...
Shawn Mendes fronts Emporio Armani Connected autum...
Huawei and futurist Sabine Seymour predict technol...
Wearable technology from Misfit and Mercedes-Benz&...
Filed under: design, fashion, health, Lucire, New York, technology, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 39
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet