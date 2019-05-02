MCM partners with Tribeca Studios for hip-hop–fashion documentary

MCM has upped its publicity this year, aiming to be seen as a brand that’s both disruptive and in vogue with modern culture. Its latest initiative is a documentary film, The Remix: Hip Hop × Fashion, premièring at the Tribeca Film Festival today.

The film looks at, among others, the journey of fashion designer Misa Hylton, who blended streetwear with haute couture, and her work with Lil’ Kim, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott.

Hylton has been named a global creative partner for MCM.

Others in the film include Blige herself, and April Walker, Yoon Mi-rae, Vanessa Kingori (British Vogue), Kerby Jean-Raymond, Dapper Dan, David Fischer, Stefano Tonchi (W), Nikki Ogunnaike (Elle US), Rhonda Garelick, Michael Holman, Gabriel Held, Bevy Smith, Mimi Valdes and others.

‘MCM is honoured to partner with Tribeca Studios and the talented co-directors of this documentary, Lisa Cortés and Farah X. We are proud to bring to light this story that has never been told about the incredible women who have had such a significant influence on the cultural landscape,’ said Patrick Valeo, MCM president for the Americas, in a release.

Cortés is an Academy Award-nominated producer (Precious, The Apollo), while Farah X is a well known editor. The pair said in a statement, ‘As storytellers, the intersection of hip-hop and fashion presents a unique lens to examine the continuously evolving journey of Black creativity. For so long, we have culturally ignored what people of colour contribute to the Zeitgeist and that has to change. We felt it was important to shine a light on these creators and innovators, especially women, and what they have brought to the fashion world over the years.’



Dove Clark