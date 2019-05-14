Lucire


Festival de Cannes 2019, day 1: Selena Gómez, Rania Fawaz, Julianne Moore, Barbara Meier on the red carpet


NEWS A slower start than usual for the Festival de Cannes this year, as the regular sponsors dialled down their activity
Filed by Lucire staff/May 14, 2019/22.28



Daniele Venturelli

Vittorio Zunino Celotto

The 72nd Festival de Cannes got off to a slower start than usual, with the opening night horror film The Dead Don’t Die getting mixed reviews, and activity from major sponsors like L’Oréal and Renault was substantially less than in years gone by—it’s as though they’re here almost as lip service.
   Still, the celebrities themselves were more than happy to tell us what they were up to. Julianne Moore donned a green chiffon Dior gown for opening night; Selena Gómez (her first time at Cannes, as one of actresses in The Dead Don’t Die) went with Louis Vuitton, with jewellery by Bulgari. Model Barbara Meier wore a memorable Ziad Nakad silver gown with sequins and feathers, with jewellery by de Grisogono (Vortice earrings in pink gold set with white diamonds [11·60 ct] paired with a Chiocciolina ring in pink gold set with white diamonds [2·35 ct]), and Iraqi influencer Rania Fawaz chose a Julea Domani by Zeena Zaki gown, with jewellery also by de Grisogono (Gypsy earrings in white gold set with white diamonds [21·4 ct] paired with a Gypsy ring in white gold set with white diamonds [5·80 ct]).
   Present for the première were producers Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan, director Jim Jarmusch, and actors Gómez, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.




Instagram

Also in Lucire's news section
Filed under: celebrity, culture, fashion, film, living, Lucire, modelling, Paris, tendances, trend, TV

 

