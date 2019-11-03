Airelles Mademoiselle Val dâ€™IsÃ¨re dÃ©buts in December









Word reaches us that Mademoiselle Val dâ€™IsÃ¨re is on track to open December 19, 2019. This new offering from the luxury hotel collection who brought two of our favourite properties looks like a splendid entry to the universe of Swiss winter resorts.

A brand-new five-star, Mademoiselle hopes to follow in the footsteps of Palace-accredited sister properties Les Airelles in Courchevel and La Bastide in Gordes, perfectly positioned at an altitude of 1,850 m, situated in the very centre of Val dâ€™IsÃ¨re. Located directly at the base of the slopes, Mademoiselle will be the only luxury hotel in the area to offer ski-in, ski-out access. Family-friendly, thereâ€™s even a dedicated nanny-staffed kids’ area. Guests can even avail themselves of a private 70 mÂ² cinema.

It has other attractive features to offer: boutique-size, with only 41 keys, nine suites and five private penthouses. Each room boasts a private balcony or terrace with views of the slopes or village, and dedicated butler service. Two restaurants and a cigar-friendly bar round out the F&B offering.

Lucire loves La Bastide in Gordes. If Mademoiselle delivers on a comparable level, sign us up immediately. Weâ€™re already packing our skis.â€”Stanley Moss, Travel Editor