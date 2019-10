Airelles Mademoiselle Val dâ€™IsÃ¨re dÃ©buts in December

Word reaches us that Mademoiselle Val d’Isère is on track to open December 19, 2019. This new offering from the luxury hotel collection who brought two of our favourite properties looks like a splendid entry to the universe of Swiss winter resorts.

A brand-new five-star, Mademoiselle hopes to follow in the footsteps of Palace-accredited sister properties Les Airelles in Courchevel and La Bastide in Gordes, perfectly positioned at an altitude of 1,850 m, situated in the very centre of Val d’Isère. Located directly at the base of the slopes, Mademoiselle will be the only luxury hotel in the area to offer ski-in, ski-out access. Family-friendly, there’s even a dedicated nanny-staffed kids’ area. Guests can even avail themselves of a private 70 m² cinema.

It has other attractive features to offer: boutique-size, with only 41 keys, nine suites and five private penthouses. Each room boasts a private balcony or terrace with views of the slopes or village, and dedicated butler service. Two restaurants and a cigar-friendly bar round out the F&B offering.

Lucire loves La Bastide in Gordes. If Mademoiselle delivers on a comparable level, sign us up immediately. We’re already packing our skis.—Stanley Moss, Travel Editor