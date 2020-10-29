Kathy Ireland Swim by Trunkettes makes its dÃ©but





Kathy Ireland Worldwide (KIWW) has inked a five-year agreement with Trunkettes to create a range of co-branded designer swimwear, showing off its first four collections under the new arrangement this week.

Kathy Ireland Swim by Trunkettesâ€™ first four lines are Oceana, Aloha Sunset, Coastal Shores and Maritime, with additional lines to come.

Ireland is a three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, with one issue having the distinction of being SIâ€™s best selling of all time.

It is Irelandâ€™s modelling imagery and silhouette that form the inspiration for the new range.

With her company a highly influential licensor, Ireland, as chair, CEO and chief designer of KIWW, has been very careful about who gets to use her brand. It supports the Millennium Development Goals, and its brand partners work to further this initiative.

â€˜All of us at KIWW are delighted to be working with Hilary and her team,â€™ said Ireland in a release. â€˜It’s been a very long time since our company’s involvement in the fashion category of swimwear. Many industry leaders have asked for that brand extension, and their vision did not inspire us. After meaningful consultation with our team as well as our long-term partners, John and Marilyn Moretz, we met Hilary, who is a great leader and powerful inspiration to all of us. The irony of this agreement is that my work for Sports Illustrated would never have happened without the stewardship of the amazing Jule Campbell, a woman who took charge of the SI brand, and made it a global powerhouse. Working with Hilary, a greatly talented CEO, who understands, as a woman, the unique needs that we have in swimwear, definitely had an impact on our thinking. When Brian Nguyen introduced us all to Hilary â€¦ the answer was yes! The company is amazing, the suits are spectacular, and Hilary is amazing as well.â€™

â€˜We could not have imagined a more ideal fit for a partnership than with Kathy,â€™ said Hilary Genga, Trunkettesâ€™ founder, CEO and chief designer. â€˜Her strength, confidence, and empowerment of women represent everything the Trunkettes brand stands for.

â€˜Today, Kathy has as many Forbes covers as she does Sports Illustrated. I am honoured to work with Kathy, a woman who has inspired so many womenâ€”myself included.â€™

Trunkettes will support womenâ€™s and minority initiatives as part of the arrangement.