Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Kathy Ireland Swim by Trunkettes makes its dÃ©but


NEWS Kathy Ireland has finally found a swimwear company worthy of licensing her brand, continuing its influence in fashion and furnishings
Filed by Lucire staff/June 24, 2020/10.29



Kathy Ireland, poolside, wearing classic vintage swimwear on the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival at the invitation of Elizabeth Taylor. The image and silhouette are inspirations for design, form, fit and fabrications of Kathy Ireland Swimwear by Trunkettes’ launch.

Kathy Ireland Worldwide (KIWW) has inked a five-year agreement with Trunkettes to create a range of co-branded designer swimwear, showing off its first four collections under the new arrangement this week.
   Kathy Ireland Swim by Trunkettesâ€™ first four lines are Oceana, Aloha Sunset, Coastal Shores and Maritime, with additional lines to come.
   Ireland is a three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, with one issue having the distinction of being SIâ€™s best selling of all time.
   It is Irelandâ€™s modelling imagery and silhouette that form the inspiration for the new range.
   With her company a highly influential licensor, Ireland, as chair, CEO and chief designer of KIWW, has been very careful about who gets to use her brand. It supports the Millennium Development Goals, and its brand partners work to further this initiative.
   â€˜All of us at KIWW are delighted to be working with Hilary and her team,â€™ said Ireland in a release. â€˜It’s been a very long time since our company’s involvement in the fashion category of swimwear. Many industry leaders have asked for that brand extension, and their vision did not inspire us. After meaningful consultation with our team as well as our long-term partners, John and Marilyn Moretz, we met Hilary, who is a great leader and powerful inspiration to all of us. The irony of this agreement is that my work for Sports Illustrated would never have happened without the stewardship of the amazing Jule Campbell, a woman who took charge of the SI brand, and made it a global powerhouse. Working with Hilary, a greatly talented CEO, who understands, as a woman, the unique needs that we have in swimwear, definitely had an impact on our thinking. When Brian Nguyen introduced us all to Hilary â€¦ the answer was yes! The company is amazing, the suits are spectacular, and Hilary is amazing as well.â€™
   â€˜We could not have imagined a more ideal fit for a partnership than with Kathy,â€™ said Hilary Genga, Trunkettesâ€™ founder, CEO and chief designer. â€˜Her strength, confidence, and empowerment of women represent everything the Trunkettes brand stands for.
   â€˜Today, Kathy has as many Forbes covers as she does Sports Illustrated. I am honoured to work with Kathy, a woman who has inspired so many womenâ€”myself included.â€™
   Trunkettes will support womenâ€™s and minority initiatives as part of the arrangement.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
The lockdown continues: celebrity Instagram round-...
Kelly Rowland and Fabletics release third activewe...
Svenska Hollywoodfruarâ€™s Elena Belle models Panos ...
Demi Lovato for Fabletics collection pledges US$12...
Irina Shayk, Dakota Fanning, Camila Morrone, Rola ...
In brief: Eva HerzigovÃ¡ in Gerry Weber capsule; Il...

Categories
 celebrity / fashion / Los Angeles / Lucire / modelling / tendances / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian