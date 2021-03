Witchery, Ruby show what’s coming for autumn â€™21

Two different market segments, two different directions. We take a look at what’s coming for autumnFiled by Lucire staff/March 10, 2021/4.04







Witchery’s April arrivals form part of its Highland Escape collection for autumn–winter 2021, with checks and tartan dropping for April.

Tapping into a Scottish heritage, Witchery’s latest evokes a 1970s to 1980s mood, with designs including the pintuck check dress, with butterscotch and whisky tones (NZ$199·90); the mini button check skirt (NZ$149·90) is a chic statement that’s at home in 2021; while the check coat (NZ$449·90) looks warm with its sumptuous wool yarns.

New Zealand label Ruby has released its Visions collection, which aims to extend the brand into new silhouettes, and revisits a few classic staples, out now. Creative director Deanna Didovich says, ‘We created Visions to encourage Rubettes to step outside of their comfort zones. To experiment with new silhouettes, while feeling confident in doing so. Of course, the collection features a few classic RUBY staples reworked in transeasonal designs.’ More at rubynz.com.