Lucire


Witchery, Ruby show what’s coming for autumn â€™21


NEWS Two different market segments, two different directions. We take a look at what’s coming for autumn
Filed by Lucire staff/March 10, 2021/4.04




Witcheryâ€™s April arrivals form part of its Highland Escape collection for autumnâ€“winter 2021, with checks and tartan dropping for April.
   Tapping into a Scottish heritage, Witcheryâ€™s latest evokes a 1970s to 1980s mood, with designs including the pintuck check dress, with butterscotch and whisky tones (NZ$199Â·90); the mini button check skirt (NZ$149Â·90) is a chic statement thatâ€™s at home in 2021; while the check coat (NZ$449Â·90) looks warm with its sumptuous wool yarns.

New Zealand label Ruby has released its Visions collection, which aims to extend the brand into new silhouettes, and revisits a few classic staples, out now. Creative director Deanna Didovich says, â€˜We created Visions to encourage Rubettes to step outside of their comfort zones. To experiment with new silhouettes, while feeling confident in doing so. Of course, the collection features a few classic RUBY staples reworked in transeasonal designs.â€™ More at rubynz.com.





Categories
 fashion / Lucire / modelling / New York / tendances / trend

 

