The Fold London: a cut above for the fashion-forward career woman











Falling in love with a brandâ€™s style is easy. Now if only said brandâ€™s marketing department asked you what you really wanted or if their entire collection could fit into your busy lifestyle without concessions on style, quality, and individuality. The Fold did just that, and the results are getting the brand and the women who wear it noticed in all the right places.

Armed with an MBA from the London Business School and a Ph.D. from Cambridge, brand co-founder Polly McMaster fulfils the archetype of the high-achieving businesswoman who knows her strength. What you may not know is that McMaster studied fashion at night school while earning her graduate degrees in business and molecular biology. ‘I always loved fashion, right back from when I was in school,’ McMaster recalls. ‘I even took evening classes to make my own clothes since I couldnâ€™t afford the ones I liked in the shops.’ Though she chose science as her initial career path, she never abandoned her love for art and fashion.

â€˜My decision to set up my label, the Fold London was a mixture of instinct and numbers.’

While in business school, she met fellow fashion fanatic and future partner Cheryl Mainland. Together they crunched the numbers and envisioned a fashion brand that fused everything they loved about clothes and knew about business. ‘The idea for the Fold came out of understanding the professional womanâ€™s needs in her daily life and trying to create a stylish, contemporary wardrobe particularly focused around work,’ asserts McMaster.

After surveying over 8,000 businesswomen across the globe, the Fold has pinpointed what women are looking for in workwear. The Foldâ€™s collections define the needs of career women through versatile pieces that are designed to create a clean, modern Ã¦sthetic. Form follows function, but design is never compromised in its pursuit. Luxury in its truest sense, the Foldâ€™s garments are unique, high quality and indulgent. To view the Fold London’s springâ€“summer 2021 collection, visit www.thefoldlondon.com.



