Pop-up exhibition showcases customized Dr Martens shoes by Jimmy D and other creatives

A pop-up exhibition for Dr Martens opens today at Westfield Newmarket in Auckland, New Zealand, and will run to May 30. Lochie Stonehouse, Jimmy D, Portia Prince and Miro have each customized a pair of Dr Martens’ 1461 shoe, commemorating 60 years of the design. Their customized shoes are being displayed at level 1 of Westfield Newmarket, opposite Under Armour.

On Friday, May 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., fans can bring their own Dr Martens footwear to be personalized by Auckland-based artist Finn Wilson.

Jimmy D’s design is called Femme Fantasy Adventure, and uses metal piercings and a silk bow, ‘which could be interpreted as being about the strength in being femme or “femininity” in general.’ Miro’s design, Day N Night, represents both the dark and bright days experienced by an artist. Make-up artist Lochie Stonehouse’s design, Eat the Rich, evokes punk and the anarchist movement, and features Swarovski crystals; while Portia Prince’s Your Hair Is Your Power is for girls that ‘don’t see their afro or curly hair as magic’ and that it is ‘a pair of shoes I wish I’d had growing up. Wear your crown with pride.’

Dr Martens’ first boot rolled off the production line on April 1, 1960, and the 1461 shoe was the company’s second style, dating from 1961.