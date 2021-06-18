Lucire


Reebok and Daniel Moon indulge in colour with Major Reebok capsule collection


NEWS It’s colour galore as Daniel Moon’s love for individualistic hair shades makes its way on to two Reebok silhouettes
Filed by Lucire staff/June 18, 2021/21.48






Daniel Moon, the proprietor of Hair Los Angeles and one of the world’s best known colourists, has brought his love of colour into a capsule-collection collaboration with Reebok, dubbed Major Reebok, releasing on June 24.
   Major comes from Moon’s nickname, Major Moon, referencing his time in the US Marine Corps, and has appeared on some of his products already, including the Major Apron and Major Moonshine, a hair glitter product.
   The collection features a new take on Reebok’s Classic Leather Legacy and Club C Legacy designs.
   Moon, known for encouraging distinctive hair colours for self-expression, aligns with Reebok’s plans to be inclusive.
   ‘The sock liner of the Classic Leather Legacy is a photograph of an actual hair piece that I worked on,’ said Moon. ‘It serves as a blueprint of the shoes.’
   The Classic Leather Legacy’s colour palette was inspired by his most requested hair colours, and the leather material reminds him of a shaved head, says Reebok.
   The Club C Legacy’s bright green and pink colours ‘represent the same feeling of hyper freedom that my hair art brings to my clients. They instantly go in your bloodstream and change your mood to a new tier of exaggerated fun,’ he says.
   The Major Reebok Classic Leather Legacy retails for US$80 and the Club C Legacy for US$100. Both include one pair of fuzzy laces. Sizes range from US 3½ to 15.

Categories
 fashion / hair / Los Angeles / Lucire / tendances / trend

 

