Rich Paul and New Balance collaborate on 550 sneaker and apparel line









In the latest collaboration between New Balance and sport agent Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports Group and the boyfriend of singer Adele, a limited-edition, unisex 550 sneaker has been released alongside apparel ranging from athletic-inspired T-shirts and basketball shorts, to full sweatsuits. The collection embodies the message of overcoming difficulties to achieve success, illustrating the 550’s rise from an obscure basketball silhouette that hadn’t been produced since 1989 to an international style icon, as well as showing Rich Paul’s own journey to becoming a CEO following his personal, athlete-led approach to representation.

The contrasting tones of the sneaker includes beige tones on the upper body followed by hints of airy blue and navy at the soles, collar and tongue of the sneaker, giving it a distinct look. The sneakers and apparel are available online at www.newbalance.co.nz.—Riveka Thevendran















