SAG Awards: Claire Foy, Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Viola Davis shine on red carpet, while on stage, stars get political

The SAG Awards saw some stunning red carpet looks, but stars wasted no time launching into Washington's policy of banning Muslim immigration into the US, with Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne starting before they even got inside

The 23rd annual Screen Actors’ Guild Awards, held at the Los Angeles Shrine Exposition Center on Sunday, honoured outstanding performances from 2016 in film and television.

From the moment the ceremony began, the stars wasted no time diving right into politics. Hollywood’s most popular actors didnâ€™t hold back: faces like Emma Stone, Kerry Washington, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Ashton Kutcher and Simon Helberg expressed their opposition to US president Donald Trump and his newly imposed immigration ban.

Helberg and his wife Jocelyn Towne carried a sign ‘Refugees welcome’ and had ‘Let them in’ emblazoned across the chest respectively, Veepâ€™s Julia Louis-Dreyfus called the Muslim ban ‘un-American’, Moonlightâ€™s Mahershala Ali spoke out against the persecution of minorities, and Orange is the New Blackâ€™s Taylor Schilling called attention to the importance of diversity. But the most rousing speech came from Stranger Thingsâ€™ David Harbour.

â€˜I would just like to say, in light of all that’s going on in the world today, it’s difficult to celebrate the already celebrated Stranger Things, but this award from you who take your craft seriously and earnestly believe, like me, that great acting can change the world is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper. And through our art to battle against fear, self-centredness and exclusivity of our predominately narcissistic culture and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired, they are not alone. We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive.

â€˜Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters and when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised and the marginalized. And we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility. Thank you.’

Denzel Washington, who had hitherto been nominated the most times but failed to win, broke the drought by scoring a SAG award for his performance in Fences.

Netflix’s most expensive drama, The Crown, was rewarded with two wins, for lead actress Claire Foy, and supporting actor John Lithgow, whose incredible portrayal of Winston Churchill was recognized by the Guild, though it was the network’s Stranger Things that scooped the prize for best drama series. Matt Smith, who co-starred with Foy, joined her on the red carpet.

Foy wore a brooding, floral Valentino gown, while Emma Stone stunned in Alexander McQueen. We also spotted Viola Davis in Vivienne Westwood, Natalie Portman in Christian Dior, Meryl Streep in Valentino, Naomie Harris in Lanvin, Thandie Newton in Schiaparelli, Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton, Danielle Brooks in Christian Siriano, Michelle Dockery in Elie Saab, Kate Hudson in Christian Dior, Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman both in Gucci, and Emily Blunt in Roberto Cavalli.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures (winner)

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences (winner)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land (winner)

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things (winner)

Westworld

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown (winner)

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

John Lithgow, The Crown (winner)

Rami Malek, Mr Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Riz Ahmed, The Night of

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Bryan Cranston, All the Way (winner)

John Turturro, The Night of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emersonâ€™s Bar and Grill

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story (winner)

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (winner)

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences (winner)

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Blackish

Modern Family

Orange Is the New Black (winner)

Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

William H. Macy, Shameless (winner)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (winner)

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge (winner)

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble

Game of Thrones (winner)

Daredevil

Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

Westworld