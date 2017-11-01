Huawei, Zambesi team up to launch P10 phones in New Zealand; Zambesi creates bespoke collection

Zambesi has crafted a bespoke collection, going on display at its Auckland and Wellington stores from April 12, inspired by the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus smartphonesby/April 5, 2017/11.47







Huawei has teamed up with leading New Zealand fashion label Zambesi to launch its P10 and P10 Plus smartphones.

To mark the New Zealand introduction of the phones on April 12, Zambesi has created a bespoke collection inspired by the P10â€™s colours, namely the Graphite Black, Dazzling Blue, Dazzling Gold and Prestige Gold.

The Zambesi collection uses 100 per cent merino wool, black satin and double silk organza gauze in tones of cobalt blue, gold and black, mirroring the P10â€™s colours.

The phones will be on display alongside the collection at Zambesi’s Auckland and Wellington stores.

The new phones promise some class-leading specs, including 5Â·1- or 5Â·5-inch screens, larger batteries, 64 Gbyte plus 4 Gbyte RAM, dual Leica cameras on the back and a Leica front-facing (selfie) camera, fingerprint-repelling Hyper Diamond-Cut metal finishing with colours created in partnership with Pantone, a Kirin 960 processor running Android 7, and support for 4Â·5G networks.

They also offer Te Reo Māori as a standard language option in New Zealand.

Huawei is so confident of the P10â€™s glass that it offers a complimentary three-month screen replacement guarantee. Retail price is NZ$999 for the P10, and NZ$1,199 for the P10 Plus.



