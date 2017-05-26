AmFAR Gala at Festival de Cannes day nine: Rita Ora, Iris Mittenaere, Jasmine Tookes, Bella Hadid at charity do, raising €20 million







The AmFAR Gala is traditionally the biggest do during the Festival de Cannes, and this year was no exception.

The events had kicked off on Wednesday with a party for Persol, the Torino-founded eyewear brand, which celebrated its centenary. In partnership with AmFAR, the event took place on a yacht berthed in Port Pierre Canto, and was attended by Will Smith, Adrien Brody, Toby Maguire, Bérénice Béjo, Jasmine Tookes and Eva Longoria, with Dionne Warwick kicking off the celebrations.

But all eyes were on last night at the AmFAR Gala, with support from Moët Hennessy, Harry Winston, Bold Films, Persol, Renault, and Harvey Weinstein, held at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Celebrities and VIPs included Will Smith (who livened up the evening by carrying out one of the auctions), Diana Ross, Dustin Hoffman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman (in Chanel), Christoph Waltz, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jessica Chastain (in Prada), Tobey Maguire, Chris Tucker, Bella Hadid (in a very sheer Ralph & Russo), Diane Kruger (in Alexander McQueen), Eva Longoria (in Elie Saab), David Beckham, Harvey Weinstein, Coco Rocha, former Miss France Laury Thilleman, reigning Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere, Nicki Minaj (in Roberto Cavalli), Adrien Brody, Uma Thurman and her Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, Irina Shayk, Doutzen Krœs, Olivier Rousteing, Lara Stone, Petra Němcová, Karolína Kurková, DNCE, Lindsay Lohan, Cindy Bruna, Kiwi Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler, Sophie Taylor, Millie Mackintosh, Maria Borges, Valery Kaufman, Carine Roitfeld, Elsa Hosk, Hana Jiříčková, Hailey Baldwin, Jon Kortajarena, Paz Vega, de Grisogono boss Fawaz Gruosi, Jasmine Tookes, Praya Lundberg, Sonia Ben Ammar, Leo Bahadourian and Anne-Sophie Bahadourian, footballer Juan Arbelaez, incoming Hennessy master blender Renaud Fillioux de Gironde, Jean-François Michel, Tommie Pegues, Hani Farsi, Alex Dunnet, Sylvain Ercoli and Dali Ercoli, Costadis Spyropoulos and Elmina Spyropoulos, Nathalie Normand, Camille Charriere, Kanako Sakai and Kouka Webb. Rocha presented the auction lot from Moët Hennessy, featuring a unique lot (no. 84 of 250) of Hennessy 8, a blend of rare eaux-de-vie and a unique companion sculpture signed by artist Arik Lévy, who also attended. Hadid, meanwhile, served champagne on stage, and the AmFAR fashion show, which featured, inter alia, Kurkova, Shayk, Kaufman, Baldwin, Hadid, Hosk, Tookes and Jiříčková, curated by Roitfeld, earned over €3 million for the dresses. Other performers on the night included Ross, Ora, Minaj, and DNCE.

A Timothy White photo of Elizabeth Taylor went for €80,000. One successful bidder paid €350,000 to play soccer with Beckham, and another paid the same amount for a five-day trek to visit HH the Dalai Lama. A 1958 Jaguar XK150 sold for €600,000, beating a Richard Hambleton-painted van that sold for €250,000. A week in the Maldives sold for over €700,000 (note: it was for 60 people), as did a huge JR sculpture of an Olympic diver. A week on board a Serenity yacht for 30 guests went for €450,000. A Haas Brothers sculpture went for €500,000. A collection of George Hurrell Hollywood portraits sold for €2 million. Some €20 million (down on previous years’ dos) was raised at this year’s gala, the funds going to Aids research.











































































