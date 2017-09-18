Lucire


GHD releases limited-edition Pink Blush range to support Breast Cancer Foundation NZ


NEWS For each item sold in the Pink Blush range, GHD will donate to Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand, as part of an initiative that has already raised over A$20 million worldwide
by Lucire staff/July 5, 2017/9.18



GHD has released its limited-edition Pink Blush range to support the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand, on sale both in stores and online from today.
   GHD has raised over A$20 million globally to date in partnership with breast cancer charities around the world.
   Products include the Pink Blush Platinum styler and roll bag (NZ$370, with NZ$20 donated to BCFNZ), the Pink Blush V styler and roll bag (NZ$320, with NZ$20 donated), the Pink Blush Air hair-drier (NZ$250, with NZ$20 donated), and the Pink Blush paddle brush (NZ$39, NZ$2 donated).
   Further information, including more ways to support the initiative, can be found at ghdhair.com/anz/pink. In New Zealand, products can be purchased online at ghdhair.com/nz.

Filed under: beauty, corporate social responsibility, hair, London, Lucire, New Zealand

 

