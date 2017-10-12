Lucire


Erdem Ã— H&M look book images revealed; Longines launches Conquest with moon-phase display


NEWS The look book for Erdem Ã— H&M has the same sumptuous feeling as the print and film campaigns; while Longines also goes with luxurious with its new range of Conquest watches
by Lucire staff/October 12, 2017/21.55

Michal Pudelka

Hennes & Mauritz has released the look-book images from its collaboration with Erdem, photographed by Michal Pudelka. Pudelka wanted to convey a feeling of Englishness, according to the company. The venue was the same as the one where the print campaign and the Baz Luhrmann promo for the Erdem Ã— H&M collaboration was filmed.
   â€˜It was such a pleasure to see how Michal translated the mood of the collection and I love how we played with different elements, such as the flowers, to enhance the spirit of Erdem Ã— H&M even more,’ said Erdem Moralioglu.
   Meanwhile, Longines has launched a new Conquest with a moon-phase display. Conquest is its long-running flagship sport line, suited to both competitive activities and an evening out. The moon-phase display is at the 6 o’clock position for the new watches, available in 29Â·5 mm and 34 mm diameters. The mother-of-pearl dials are in white, black or silver, with Arabic numerals and hour markers. A stainless steel bracelet is standard.





Filed under: fashion, Lucire, modelling, photography, Sweden, tendances, trend

 

