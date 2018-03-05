This Oscar season, W stands for WOW!







Many elegant and well attended Oscar suites have rolled out the red carpet at the W Hollywood Hotel since its inception. Pretty much all of the suites we’ve attended for Lucire here and at the sister hotel in Westwood had all the pomp, circumstance, bells, whistles, and taste-makers one would expect. However, the intrepid twins Matthew and Mark Harris provided an important something extra: an inclusive spirit toward all attendees.

In fact, the affair felt more like a birthday party where everyone was the guest of honour than a pre-award ceremony suite for “special” people. Vendors bestowed all attendees with a smile and an armful of take-home treats. The maze of rooms was a little tight, especially with all the “arm candy” everyone was hauling, but spirits were high and the mood was festive.

Vendors came from far and wide, but the there was an undeniable Japanese flavour, with numerous innovative products hailing from the land of the rising sun. They were so congenial, in fact, that they gave the grand W Hollywood an intimate ryokan (Japanese luxury home stay) feel. There may have not been an onsen (hot springs pool), but there were numerous Japanese goods focused on wellness that also happened to be delicious or very user-friendly.

In terms of nutritional aids, there was Daily Body Restore, a daily probiotic supplement that combines nine probiotics and ten digestive enzymes. Prince Strawberry edible and drinkable beauty supplements are derived from delicious ruby red organic strawberries. Transform sparkling water into strawberry champagne, or spread one of the jelly packets on a cracker or toast. It’s good for you and yummy, too.

Japanese women are known for their devout beauty rituals. Dr Liborn Stem Cell Perfect Eyelash Essence helps lashes grow long and strong while also alleviating surface wrinkles. Takako Starting Foundation with SPF 20 is a colourless base that adjusts to your skin tone to achieve the covetable porcelain and lifted complexion Japanese women are known for.

The Japanese Edo period fashion serves as the inspiration for purses from Istory Group. Made from the fabric of obis and kimonos, each bag brings a dash of colorful intrigue to the modern woman’s wardrobe. Dixie Clothing may be a homespun North American label, but their denim totes and reversible hats capture the upcycled street sensibility of Japanese luxury denim labels Kapitol, Blue Blue and Ebisu.

All told, not all great beauty inventions come from the Far East. Brevena Daily Hydration Moisturizer, based in Minnesota, combats all the visible signs of ageing with a patented Macro B complex that returns you skin to a healthier state. And some are created for four-legged friends. Every canine prince or princess needs Prima Bella Frankincense Oil Waterless Shampoo for a smooth, shiny, and healthy coat. Easy to use and smells great, too!

Healthy living does not end when the sun goes down. All Organic is a purveyor of elegant and sustainable sleepwear and bedding, certified to the Global Organic Textile Standard and completely free of all toxic chemicals. They are also as soft and dreamy as a feather bed.

Save your smartphone from extreme heat or cold with Climate Control insulating phone cases, with a patent-pending eight-layer, moisture-free, anti-heat and cooling system tailored into 7 mm of thickness. Suitable for all brands and models, you can still listen to your favourite tunes while your phone is bundled up and staying out of trouble.

So, Mark and Matthew Harris, a big ‘Arigato’ to you both for a lovely afternoon!—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor, and Jody Miller, Correspondent















