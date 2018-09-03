Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Araya A. Hargate, Carla Bruni, Izabel Goulart on the Festival de Cannes red carpet, day 6









It’s not often that feel-good comedies make it into the Cannes official selection, but Gilles Lellouche’s Le grand bain (Sink or Swim) premièred on day six of the film festival. The film stars Mathieu Amalric and Guillaume Canet, as two of a group of men who found a synchronized swimming team. In the year after the Me, Too movement and in the Festival de Cannes’ first year for some time without Harvey Weinstein, a commercial (perhaps even cheesy) male-centred story seems somewhat against the Zeitgeist, but it pleased audiences.

Spotted on the catwalk were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Rami Kadi; Jane Fonda in Givenchy; Araya A. Hargate (Champoo) in Giambattista Valli; Arizona Muse, Stacy Martin and Carla Bruni in Christian Dior; Eleni Menegaki in Mi-Ro, with jewellery by Chopard; Soo Joo Park in Chanel; both Bruna Marquezine and Isabeli Fontana in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, with the latter wearing jewellery by de Grisogono; Izabel Goulart in Zuhair Murad; and Laetitia Casta in Alexander McQueen autumn–winter 2018–19.

L’Oréal Paris released some photos from a studio photo shoot with Rai Bachchan and Dame Helen Mirren from May 12, which we include below. The company also produced its sixth instalment of The Worth It Show, the penultimate edition, with guests Jacques Attali and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, though due to a glitch, the camera didn’t switch much from the two men—but those are the breaks with live television and recorded streams. A new file was uploaded to replace the old, with the right edits, and it’s this version that will ultimately appear amongst our videos.











































