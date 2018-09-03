Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Araya A. Hargate, Carla Bruni, Izabel Goulart on the Festival de Cannes red carpet, day 6


NEWS A commercial, feel-good comedy isn’t the usual fare for the Cannes Film Festival, but the stars still came out on force, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chompoo, Stacy Martin, Izabel Goulart, Bruna Marquezine, and Soo Joo Park
Filed by Lucire staff/May 14, 2018/9.03






Emma McIntyre; Gisela Schober; Andreas Rentz

It’s not often that feel-good comedies make it into the Cannes official selection, but Gilles Lellouche’s Le grand bain (Sink or Swim) premièred on day six of the film festival. The film stars Mathieu Amalric and Guillaume Canet, as two of a group of men who found a synchronized swimming team. In the year after the Me, Too movement and in the Festival de Cannes’ first year for some time without Harvey Weinstein, a commercial (perhaps even cheesy) male-centred story seems somewhat against the Zeitgeist, but it pleased audiences.
   Spotted on the catwalk were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Rami Kadi; Jane Fonda in Givenchy; Araya A. Hargate (Champoo) in Giambattista Valli; Arizona Muse, Stacy Martin and Carla Bruni in Christian Dior; Eleni Menegaki in Mi-Ro, with jewellery by Chopard; Soo Joo Park in Chanel; both Bruna Marquezine and Isabeli Fontana in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, with the latter wearing jewellery by de Grisogono; Izabel Goulart in Zuhair Murad; and Laetitia Casta in Alexander McQueen autumn–winter 2018–19.
   L’Oréal Paris released some photos from a studio photo shoot with Rai Bachchan and Dame Helen Mirren from May 12, which we include below. The company also produced its sixth instalment of The Worth It Show, the penultimate edition, with guests Jacques Attali and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, though due to a glitch, the camera didn’t switch much from the two men—but those are the breaks with live television and recorded streams. A new file was uploaded to replace the old, with the right edits, and it’s this version that will ultimately appear amongst our videos.






















Pascal Le Segretain; Andreas Rentz; Gisela Schober; Getty Images; Emma McIntyre; Jacovides–Borde–Moreau/Bestimage; Giancarlo Gorassini

Studio photos






Flavien Prioreau

Also in Lucire’s news section
Araya A. Hargate, Deepika Padukone, Praya Lundberg...
Deepika Padukone, Lupita Nyong’o, Iris Mitte...
Aishwarya Rai, Araya A. Hargate, Soo-Joo Park, Kar...
Festival de Cannes, day 5: 82 women stage protest;...
Festival de Cannes, day five: Sonam Kapoor, Mary J...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Araya A. Hargate, Kendall ...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, fashion, film, India, living, Lucire, modelling, Paris, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow