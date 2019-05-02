Lucire


Sarah Jessica Parker and Chiara Ferragni model Intimissimi’s Triangle range


Filed by Lucire staff/May 2, 2019/23.32



Sarah Jessica Parker has returned to Intimissimi for another campaign, coinciding with the brand’s Triangle underwear collection, which has a light, thin fabric, with a floral theme reflected in the print or represented in tulle. The colour palette features a subdued green, ivory white, a warm red, and a nude shade. Bras feature lace, tulle or silk.
   The international campaign sees Parker in situations where she communicates using body language, in six different commercials, all filmed in an Manhattan apartment set. A ‘Good morning’ must be accompanied by a cup of coffee; a sincere ‘Thank you’ comes with a smile. In each, Intimissimi has dressed Parker in what it regards as an Italianate style, with elegant silk pyjamas accompanying the underwear. The design of the underwear itself also has an emphasis on simplicity.
   Intimissimi also releases a new campaign with The Blonde Salad blogger Chiara Ferragni, who models the company’s Triangle line in an Italian building.
   The range is now available in selected stores in China, including some online stores, and Tmall flagship stores.

Filed under: celebrity, China, culture, design, fashion, Lucire, Milano, modelling, New York, tendances, trend

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet