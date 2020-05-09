Parasite makes history at 26th SAG Awards; Joaquin Phoenix, Rénée Zellweger take top acting prizes

Notice: Undefined offset: 3 in /vol/lucire.com/public_html/insider/wp-content/plugins/tiled-gallery-carousel-without-jetpack/tiled-gallery.php on line 563 Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /vol/lucire.com/public_html/insider/wp-content/plugins/tiled-gallery-carousel-without-jetpack/tiled-gallery.php on line 563







Emma McIntyre; Kevin Mazur; Kevork Djansezian

The 26th Screen Actors’ Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles honoured both television and film achievements.

The best cast award in film went, unexpectedly, to the South Korean thriller 기생충 (Parasite), directed by Bong Joon-ho. It is the first non-Anglophone film to take the prize. The film is also up for six Academy Awards.

Best actor went to Joaquin Phoenix, for Joker. In his address, Phoenix paid tribute to the late Heath Ledger, who had played the title role before him in 2008’s The Dark Knight, and who won a posthumous Oscar for it. He also gave shout-outs to his fellow nominees, Leonardo Dicaprio, Christian Bale, Taron Egerton and Adam Driver.

Rénée Zellweger won best actress for her Judy Garland biopic, Judy. Zellweger gave a tribute to Garland (‘one of our own and most beloved’) in her acceptance, as well as Tom Cruise, her co-star in the 1996 film Jerry Maguire, for his professionalism and generosity.

Brad Pitt won for best supporting actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and the telecast cut to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston to gauge her reaction after he made a reference to his role. In a humorous acceptance, he joked that director Quentin Tarantino had separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.

Laura Dern won her first SAG award for her role in Netflix’s Marriage Story, beating out Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer López, Margot Robbie, and Nicole Kidman. Dern had already won a Golden Globe for the role and has an Oscar nomination. She hugged her father, Bruce Dern, as she went up to accept the award.

Robert de Niro was honoured with the SAG Life Achievement Award, its 56th recipient, accepting his award from Dicaprio, who appeared with him in This Boy’s Life in 1993. He adds this to his two Oscars, one Golden Globe, the Cecil B. de Mille Award, a Silver Berlin Bear, a Kennedy Center honour, a US Presidential Medal of Freedom, among others.



Film winners

Best cast: Parasite

Best actress: Rénée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best stunt ensemble: Avengers: Endgame



TV winners

Best cast in a comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best cast in a drama series: The Crown

Best actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Best actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best actor in a TV movie or drama series: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best stunt ensemble in a series: Game of Thrones

Emma McIntyre; Kevin Mazur; Terence Patrick; Dimitrios Kambouris; Kevork Djansezian