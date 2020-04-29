Isabelle Adjani, AngÃ¨le, Margaret Qualley, SÃ©bastien Tellier, Pharrell Williams model Chanel eyewear

Lucire


Isabelle Adjani, Angèle, Margaret Qualley, Sébastien Tellier, Pharrell Williams model Chanel eyewear


NEWS The string of pearls look and oversized frames make comebacks with Chanel’s springâ€“summer 2020 eyewear collection
Filed by Lucire staff/February 5, 2020







Karim Sadli/Chanel

Isabelle Adjani, AngÃ¨le, Margaret Qualley, SÃ©bastien Tellier and Pharrell Williams model Chanelâ€™s springâ€“summer 2020 eyewear campaign, photographed by Karim Sadli.
   The eyewear is conceived and manufactured by Luxottica (q.v. Bhavana Bhimâ€™s â€˜Escaping the black holesâ€™, newly online this week), but cleverly boasts Chanelâ€™s hallmarks as always. The double-C device can be seen by the temples on Tellierâ€™s extra-large frames and on those worn by Williams. The effect of a string of pearls can be seen in two designs for spring â€™20, in the oval design with transparent frame worn by AngÃ¨le, and in the butterfly frame design worn by Qualley. Adjaniâ€™s sunglasses are in black acetate with the Chanel logotype along one of the temples. The campaign officially breaks from March 2020.




Behind the scenes









Chanel

