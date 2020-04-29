Isabelle Adjani, AngÃ¨le, Margaret Qualley, SÃ©bastien Tellier, Pharrell Williams model Chanel eyewear

The string of pearls look and oversized frames make comebacks with Chanel’s springâ€“summer 2020 eyewear collectionFiled by Lucire staff/February 5, 2020/4.29











Karim Sadli/Chanel

Isabelle Adjani, AngÃ¨le, Margaret Qualley, SÃ©bastien Tellier and Pharrell Williams model Chanelâ€™s springâ€“summer 2020 eyewear campaign, photographed by Karim Sadli.

The eyewear is conceived and manufactured by Luxottica (q.v. Bhavana Bhimâ€™s â€˜Escaping the black holesâ€™, newly online this week), but cleverly boasts Chanelâ€™s hallmarks as always. The double-C device can be seen by the temples on Tellierâ€™s extra-large frames and on those worn by Williams. The effect of a string of pearls can be seen in two designs for spring â€™20, in the oval design with transparent frame worn by AngÃ¨le, and in the butterfly frame design worn by Qualley. Adjaniâ€™s sunglasses are in black acetate with the Chanel logotype along one of the temples. The campaign officially breaks from March 2020.









Behind the scenes



















Chanel