Isabelle Adjani, AngÃ¨le, Margaret Qualley, SÃ©bastien Tellier, Pharrell Williams model Chanel eyewear

The string of pearls look and oversized frames make comebacks with Chanel's spring–summer 2020 eyewear collectionFiled by Lucire staff/February 5, 2020











Karim Sadli/Chanel

Isabelle Adjani, Angèle, Margaret Qualley, Sébastien Tellier and Pharrell Williams model Chanel’s spring–summer 2020 eyewear campaign, photographed by Karim Sadli.

The eyewear is conceived and manufactured by Luxottica (q.v. Bhavana Bhim’s ‘Escaping the black holes’, newly online this week), but cleverly boasts Chanel’s hallmarks as always. The double-C device can be seen by the temples on Tellier’s extra-large frames and on those worn by Williams. The effect of a string of pearls can be seen in two designs for spring ’20, in the oval design with transparent frame worn by Angèle, and in the butterfly frame design worn by Qualley. Adjani’s sunglasses are in black acetate with the Chanel logotype along one of the temples. The campaign officially breaks from March 2020.









Behind the scenes



















Chanel