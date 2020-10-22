Net-Ã -Porter holds first menswear day at its Tmall Luxury Pavilion store







Net-Ã -Porter had its first menswear day on its Tmall Luxury Pavilion shop on April 10, giving Chinese buyers a chance to check out what’s in trend for spring 2020.

Since joining Tmall in September, Net-Ã -Porter has had plenty of attention from fashion-conscious online shoppers, and the menswear day sought to build on that, and Net-Ã -Porter’s Mr Porter brand.

Net-Ã -Porter curated suggestions for men who wanted looks that would suit them for work, dating and fitness, and provided specials such as 15 per cent off new products, an interest-free period for menswear, free gifts for online orders, dry-cleaning coupons, and limited-edition notebooks.

Brands included Fear of God, with its streetwear chic; Off-White, showing loose silhouettes and barbed-wire patterns; FengChenWang, with its focus on detailing; the emerging Chinese brand Staffonly, with a particularly ingenious diamond-patterned short-sleeved shirt; and Pronounce, with its terracotta warrior- and horse-inspired collections. Rick Owens, Common Projects, Thom Browne are also represented among Net-Ã -Porter’s spring menswear looks. The retailer expects plain, grey and khaki tones to be in, as well as neutral blues, and an overall sporty theme.