Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Two ends of the spectrum: CitroÃ«n’s facelifted C3; GMSV releases Chevrolet Silverado in RHD


NEWS We received word of two dÃ©butantes this week: one a small, fashionable B-segment hatchback, the other the biggest truck currently offered by a mainstream brand in this country, reports Jack Yan
Filed by Jack Yan/November 11, 2020/11.41



Two motoring releases are taking place in New Zealand this week: the first was the facelifted CitroÃ«n C3, a B-segment car that we really rate. The C3, which was first released in 2016, gets a slightly more aggressive nose, tying it in with larger models in the CitroÃ«n range. We suspect itâ€™ll drive largely the same, which means light steering, easy manÅ“uvrability, and reasonably good visibility (especially given todayâ€™s trend of silo-like cabins). We enjoyed the 1Â·2-litre triple, which the C3 retains in petrol guise here. However, CitroÃ«n tells us that there are new Advanced Comfort seats with lumbar support padding and driverâ€™s arm reset, and more safety gear.
   Itâ€™s a sensible car in uncertain times, especially with petrol continuing to hover around the NZ$2 per litre markâ€”for our US readers I recently converted it to over US$5 a gallon. Lucire had the pre-facelift C3 around Auckland not too long ago and it especially made sense in urban areas. Will it do well? Thatâ€™s the catch: it should, but you have to wonder about buyers as yet another crossover, with all the fuel it will consume over a comparably sized car, leaves a dealerâ€™s forecourt.
   I must be missing something as I donâ€™t think five bucks a gallon is cheap, unlike those who have made the Ford Ranger the nationâ€™s top selling vehicle. Or those who have made the Toyota Hilux our number two.
   In such an environmentâ€”and I used that noun intentionallyâ€”maybe GM Special Vehiclesâ€™ Chevrolet Silverado 1500 will make perfect sense to Kiwi buyers who believe trucks are the in thing, and size is king. If everyone else is finding petrol cheap, then who am I to argue?
   The biggest pick-up truck to be sold in the country, by whatâ€™s left of General Motors down here, will be just the ticket for those who like the sound of a 6Â·2-litre V8 hauling around 5,000 lb (2,268 kg). Sure, I know some of you will need the 4Â·5-tonne towing capacity, but Iâ€™m betting more will be swayed by all the chrome and a cabin that boasts the best-in-class front head- and legroom. GMSV points out there are 31 inches of displays: digital dash, infotainment, and head-up.
   A plus for Kiwis is the fact the Silverado is here with right-hand drive, converted in Australia by Walkinshaw Automotive Group.
   Whatâ€™s the bet that a lot of these Silverados are going to be sparkling clean, barely going near a payload?
   We admit we enjoyed the Holden Trailblazer when it was on test with us, for being an honest workhorse, and maybe the Silverado falls into that category. Holdenâ€™s top model last year was the Colorado, the countryâ€™s sixth best seller, in a country where pick-ups are the second-biggest segment (after 4Ã—4 mid-sized SUVs).
   However, itâ€™s hard not to be a little cynical in the wake of GMâ€™s withdrawal from our market despite having the most competitive range in yearsâ€”only to tell us that they pin their future on a truck more than twice the weight of the C3. Maybe the Ranger posers will have something to aspire to, no matter how often this magazine leans toward sustainability. Find your dealer at www.gmspecialtyvehicles.com.â€”Jack Yan, Publisher

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Holden releases Equinox SUV, with segment-leading ...
Holden continues product assault with Equinox and ...
Twelve things I do to keep balanced while working ...
Lucire updates: from new cars to Wonderland, not t...
Kiwi entrepreneurs launch Snapr to share mobile ph...
From Marisa Miller and Harleys, to James Bond and ...

Categories
 design / living / Lucire / New Zealand / technology

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian