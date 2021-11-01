In brief: Living Nature, Akin receive more accolades; Van Cleef & Arpels releases a woody scent

More praise for Living Nature’s rich red lipstick; A’kin scores highly with Beauty Heaven members; and Van Cleef & Arpels goes almond for its new scentFiled by Lucire staff/March 5, 2021/11.44

More praise

Living Nature has scored another accolade for its Glamorous Natural Lipstick no. 16: an Editorâ€™s Choice award in the Beauty Shortlist Awards 2021 in the UK. The lipstick had already been highly commended in the UKâ€™s Pure Beauty London Awards 2020.

Glamorous Lipstick no. 16 has a rich red shade, along with natural waxes, butters and oils, including certified organic shea butter and jojoba oil. It retails for NZ$33, at participating pharmacies, health stores and at livingnature.com.

Top rated



Aâ€™kinâ€™s Replenishing Hand Cream has recently been voted by Beauty Heavenâ€™s members in Australia as the best natural beauty product for hands and feet, and itâ€™s not hard to see why. Itâ€™s a combination of its lightness, its natural composition, and its scent. It absorbs quickly into the skin, getting to work with its jojoba, organic lavender and shea butter. Users found it effective and keeps hands soft and moisturized. More at akin.com.au.

Out of the woods

Van Cleef & Arpelsâ€™ Bois dâ€™Amande eau de parfum is a woody scent whose notes come from the vegan cedar tree found on the eastern side of North America. The scent is reminiscent of an almond tree in bloom, and is prolonged upon contact with the skin with musk and vanilla bean. Retail price in France is â‚¬145 for 75 ml.