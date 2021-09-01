Lucire


Institute of Positive Fashion Forum aims to make real change for sustainable development


NEWS Stella McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Virgil Abloh are among the speakers at the all-day event on June 10
Filed by Lucire staff/May 18, 2021/9.35


The Institute of Positive Fashion Forum will take place digitally on June 10, and runs from 9 a.m. to a final event with Stella McCartney commencing at 6.10 p.m.
   The thought leadership event is designed to galvanize the fashion industryâ€”one of the planetâ€™s major contributors to environmental harmâ€”into action, ahead of COP26.
   Tickets are Â£150, and speakers include Virgil Abloh, Kering chief sustainability officer Marie-Claure Daveu, British Fashion Council CEO Caroline Rush, Baroness Lola Young of Hornsey, Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, British Fashion Council chair Stephanie Phair, Parley for the Oceans founder Cyrill Gutsch, Centre for Sustainable Fashion director Dilys Williams, Alexander McQueen CEO Emmanuel Gintzburger, and other luminaries. A more complete list of speakers and the day’s programme are available here.
   Sessions include â€˜Positioning Around COP 26: the Role of UK Fashion to Help Fight Climate Changeâ€™; â€˜Future of Fashion: Innovation for Climate Actionâ€™; â€˜Fashion and Nature: How Biodiversity Is Moving up the Corporate Agendaâ€™; and â€˜Social Justice: Eliminating Exploitation in the Supply Chainâ€™.
   â€˜Fashion and Natureâ€™ will feature journalist Bandana Tewari, Dilys Williams, Dr Helen Crowley of Kering, and Michael Wessely of Sheep, Inc.
   The intent is to provide real tools to effect change and ticket-holders are encouraged to make serious commitments to the UNâ€™s Sustainable Development Goals, the Race to Net Zero, and others.
   Tickets are available here.

Categories
 celebrity / ecology / environment / fashion / London / Lucire / society

 

