Miss France 2021, Amandine Petit, goes electric blue with her Peugeot e-208

The reigning Miss France's choice of transport is a lot greener this year as she goes all-electric







Miss France 2021, Amandine Petit, has taken delivery of a Peugeot e-208 GT from the company’s dealership in Caen in Normandie, with Victor Mary, marketing director of the Mary group, handing her the keys.

Petit has chosen a blue e-208, the all-electric B-segment hatchback from the French car maker.

Since its launch in 2019, the P21 generation of 208 has sold c. 630,000 units worldwide, and is France’s top seller in the first half of 2021.

The e-208 is equipped with Peugeot’s I-cockpit with a three-dimensional head-up display and driving aids that are usually the province of more upmarket models. Battery capacity is at 50 kWh, which gives the car a 340 km per charge range on the WLTP combined cycle.



