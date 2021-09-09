Lucire


Iris Apfel celebrates her 100th with H&M announcing collaboration with the fashion icon


NEWS The self-made businesswoman, designer and fashion icon, known for her individual style, is H&M’s latest collaborator, with a collection coming out early 2022
Filed by Lucire staff/September 9, 2021/14.13




Courtesy Hennes & Mauritz

As Tweeted by us earlier in the week, fashion icon Iris Apfel has turned 100—and guess who is the next H&M collaborator?
   On Thursday, during New York Fashion Week, the Swedish retail giant will celebrate Apfel’s 100th birthday and launch the Iris Apfel × H&M collection, which will hit stores on- and offline in early 2022.
   The new collection features eclectic dresses, coordinating sets, floral suits, tiered ruffle dresses, printed dresses, jewellery and accessories, celebrating Apfel’s own æsthetic of bright colours and layers, and feeling good. All materials are recycled or sustainably sourced, and every item has been made with circularity in mind, says H&M.
   ‘With this collaboration, we are celebrating a unique and extraordinary woman and her creative and audacious style. She shows that style is ageless and keeps encouraging people to show who they are with fashion—and to have fun at the same time,’ said Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M’s creative adviser. ‘Iris epitomizes personal style—a style that is both beautifully flamboyant and eclectic as well as being totally ageless. She shows what fashion is all about—a means to express yourself, who you are or want to be and having fun at the same time—a true inspirer!’
   ‘The collection is playful, opulent and rich with vibrant colours, vivid prints and opulent fabric choices. The look is indulgent with a more-is-more attitude and crowned by over-the-top jewellery, which is very much a signum for Iris.’
   Apfel says, ‘Style is not about spending a lot of money. It’s not about what or who you wear, but how you feel when wearing something. Style is about self-expression and, above all, attitude.’
   She adds, ‘I think that H&M is a fabulous outfit worldwide and absolute pioneers in their field—which I love! I love doing high style at affordable prices, which H&M has mastered!’

