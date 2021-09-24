Tommy Hilfiger announces limited-edition men’s collection for Asia





Tommy Hilfiger has announced a limited-edition Utility Icons Collection specifically for Asia, comprising T-shirts, parkas, bomber jackets, shirts, double-sided cotton vests, overalls, hats, messenger bags, and more. It goes on sale on- and offline from late September.

The collection is a cross-season capsule for men, using colours you might see on construction or work crews, mixed with Tommy Hilfiger’s stripes and flags.

The parkas are made of thin, lightweight nylon, with detachable liner and hood. They feature a lamb cashmere collar. The vests can be worn inside-out, with a snap button on one side and a zipper on the other. There is also a double-sided aviator padded jacket, available in olive green and black.

Supporters are invited to follow Tommy Hilfiger on Weibo, with more information at Hilfiger’s official website, app, and Tmall flagship store.