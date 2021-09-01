Lucire
Relaxing vibes with Witchery and Leo+Be for summer 2021–2


NEWS There’s a sense of optimism for spring and summer Down Under, with Australian label Witchery and New Zealand label Leo+Be both emitting a relaxed, casual vibe with their latest collections, in stores now
As we saw with London Fashion Week (in November 2021’s Lucire KSA), there’s a sense of travelling and exotic journeys on the minds of designers, and Witchery’s resort collection, arriving in stores and online now in late October, is no exception, tapping into our desires to have relaxing journeys.

The Australian label focuses on staples and simple, classic lines, and colours that take you to long evenings on golden beaches, with cinnamon, navy, fuchsia and cobalt among them. Balloon-sleeve mini-dresses, asymmetric rib tanks and bandeau tops, kaftans and linen shorts are among the brand’s entries for a laid-back spring and summer.

There’s an even brighter sense of optimism with Leo+Be’s summer 2021–2 collection, called Good Vibrations, with a chic bohemian look, featuring citrus shades and complex prints, making sure those long summer nights are as relaxed and cheerful as you want. We love the Twist dress at NZ$139, while we showed the Billow top and Caravan print in print recently, the two coming in at under NZ$300. See more at ketz-ke.com.


La collection été 2021 de Leo+Be, Good Vibrations, montre ce qui est à la mode au bout du monde. Avec un look bohème chic, mettant en avant des teintes d’agrumes et des imprimés complexes. Les prix sont également raisonnables, la chemise Billow et le pantalon Caravan coûtant au total 300 NZ$ (environ 211 US$). Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur ketz-ke.com.

