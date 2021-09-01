Relaxing vibes with Witchery and Leo+Be for summer 2021–2









As we saw with London Fashion Week (in November 2021’s Lucire KSA), there’s a sense of travelling and exotic journeys on the minds of designers, and Witchery’s resort collection, arriving in stores and online now in late October, is no exception, tapping into our desires to have relaxing journeys.

The Australian label focuses on staples and simple, classic lines, and colours that take you to long evenings on golden beaches, with cinnamon, navy, fuchsia and cobalt among them. Balloon-sleeve mini-dresses, asymmetric rib tanks and bandeau tops, kaftans and linen shorts are among the brand’s entries for a laid-back spring and summer.

There’s an even brighter sense of optimism with Leo+Be’s summer 2021–2 collection, called Good Vibrations, with a chic bohemian look, featuring citrus shades and complex prints, making sure those long summer nights are as relaxed and cheerful as you want. We love the Twist dress at NZ$139, while we showed the Billow top and Caravan print in print recently, the two coming in at under NZ$300. See more at ketz-ke.com.



