Dr Martens and Lazy Oaf team up for fourth collaboration

As Lazy Oaf celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2021, the lifestyle brand founded in a north London garage and standing firm on its anti-fast-fashion principles, marks its fourth collaboration with Dr Martens—a long way from its roots selling painted T-shirts from a single stall in east London.

Founder Gemma Shiel notes with excitement, ‘This is our fourth collaboration project with the iconic Dr Martens which remains one of my favourite partnerships, if I could time-travel back to the mid-’90s and tell my 16-year-old self that I would be designing the boots I was saving up for, I would probably melt into a pile of expletives. I am so excited to release the new range which coincides with our 20th birthday.’

The Lazy Oaf-designed Dr Martens footwear (Sinclair boots, Bex lace-up shoes and Bethan buckled Mary Janes) goes on sale November 24, featuring a double heel-loop, and screen-printed Happy/Sad faces appearing through cut-outs in the backstraps and embedded in the rubber soles. Options include Happy/Sad printed laces, bows and contrasting Jungle zips. New Zealand gets the Sinclair (NZ$399) and Bex (NZ$319) designs, retailing at Subtype in Newmarket, Auckland.







