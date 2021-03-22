Lucire
Dr Martens and Lazy Oaf team up for fourth collaboration


The London-based lifestyle brand founded on youth subcultures and humour, with its regular limited editions to aid sustainability, teams up with the famed footwear label
As Lazy Oaf celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2021, the lifestyle brand founded in a north London garage and standing firm on its anti-fast-fashion principles, marks its fourth collaboration with Dr Martens—a long way from its roots selling painted T-shirts from a single stall in east London.

Founder Gemma Shiel notes with excitement, ‘This is our fourth collaboration project with the iconic Dr Martens which remains one of my favourite partnerships, if I could time-travel back to the mid-’90s and tell my 16-year-old self that I would be designing the boots I was saving up for, I would probably melt into a pile of expletives. I am so excited to release the new range which coincides with our 20th birthday.’

The Lazy Oaf-designed Dr Martens footwear (Sinclair boots, Bex lace-up shoes and Bethan buckled Mary Janes) goes on sale November 24, featuring a double heel-loop, and screen-printed Happy/Sad faces appearing through cut-outs in the backstraps and embedded in the rubber soles. Options include Happy/Sad printed laces, bows and contrasting Jungle zips. New Zealand gets the Sinclair (NZ$399) and Bex (NZ$319) designs, retailing at Subtype in Newmarket, Auckland.

 

 corporate social responsibility / culture / design / fashion / London / Lucire / modelling / photography / tendances / trend



