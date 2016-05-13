Alicia Aylies, Miss Guyane, wins Miss France 2017

Lucire staff/23.20



TF1/SIPA Press/Bertrand NoÃ«l



Via Alicia Aylies/Twitter

Alicia Aylies, Miss Guyane, has been crowned Miss France 2017. She is 18 years old, and a first-year law student.

Vaea Ferrand, Miss Tahiti, was runner-up, with Morgane ThÃ©rÃ©sine, Miss Guadeloupe, second-runner-up. Justine Kamara (Miss Lorraine) came fourth.

The competition was held at the Montpellier exhibition centre, as the jury and the public found a successor for Miss France 2016 Iris Mittenaere, with live coverage on TF1. Jean-Pierre Foucault hosted the ceremony for the 22nd time.

Thirty regional winners were selected during the past year to compete for the title of Miss France 2017. Twelve had been preselected by the jury, this year chaired by actress Arielle Dombasle, who replaces Jean Paul Gaultier.

These 12 were Meggy Pyaneeandee (Miss ÃŽle-de-France), Ambre Nguyen (Miss RÃ©union), Esther Houdement (Miss Normandie), Axelle Bonnemaison (Miss Aquitaine), Alicia Aylies (Miss Guyane), Aurore Kichenin (Miss Languedoc-Roussillon), Morgane ThÃ©rÃ©sine (Miss Guadeloupe), Claire Godard (Miss Alsace), Justine Kamara (Miss Lorraine), Maurane Bouazza (Miss Bretagne), Myrtille Cauchefer (Miss Picardie), and Vaea Ferrand (Miss Tahiti). The public were then invited to select the top five.

Miss ÃŽle-de-France had topped the general knowledge quiz in an earlier session, while Miss Languedoc-Roussillon had probably the greatest amount of applause when the top 12 were announced.

The top fiveâ€”all brunettesâ€”were Alicia Aylies (Miss Guyane), Aurore Kichenin (Miss Languedoc-Roussillon), Vaea Ferrand (Miss Tahiti), Justine Kamara (Miss Lorraine), and Morgane ThÃ©rÃ©sine (Miss Guadeloupe).

Other jury members were actress Ingrid Chauvin, comedienne MichÃ¨le Bernier, Miss France 2010 Malika MÃ©nard, musician Amir, filmmaker Christophe Barratier and Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka.

Through the evening, the contestants paraded in costumes recalling The Nutcracker, tuxedo dresses in a penguin-themed sequence, Christmas-themed swimwear, Frozen cosplay dresses, Christmas outfits, outfits with giant Christmas decorations seemingly inspired by the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, white ball gowns, and, sticking to the past earlier in the evening, bikinis.

There had been one incident during the night, reports Paris Match: Miss Mayotte, NaÃ¯ma Madi Mahadali, was hospitalized due to a fall after the penguin-themed parade, and appeared with a bandaged right foot when the top 12 were announced.

Traditionally, 40 per cent of the viewing audience watches the live telecast on TF1. Former Miss France (2002) Sylvie Tellier remains the president of the competition.