Milla Jovovich launches Toyota C-HR in London

Toyota wants to be seen more as the maker of Aurises, Corollas and Priuses, and the C-HR crossover breaks them out of that mould. The key: stage a fashionable event with a well known celebrity



At the Printworks in London on February 2, Toyota staged a drive-through immersive theatre experience with actress Milla Jovovich to promote its C-HR sport crossover.

The event, The Night That Flows, saw 100 guests experience scenes from Berlin, Milano, Paris, Barcelona and London, interacting with actors and projection footage, with narration by Jovovich.

The Berlin scenes were taken from its International Festival of Light. The Milano scene was backstage at a fashion show, with fashion designer Fabio Attanasio (the Bespoke Dudes) and model Giorgia Palmas in attendance. Croupier and magician Ã‰tienne Pradier hosted the Parisian casino scene, while rally driver and pro skier Guerlain Chicherit “drove” guests round a projected roulette table. Spanish DJ Cuartero led a flash mob-style Barcelona club scene, promoting the C-HR’s JBL sounds system, while the final London bar scene saw mixologists Alex Kratena and Simone Caporale with Jovovich herself.

The event was creative-directed by the Department’s Jonny Grant and Hamish Jenkinson, with Jessica Rees Middleton as executive producer.

The Toyota C-HR (CoupÃ©-High Rider) is a compact crossover on Toyotaâ€™s New Global Architecture (TNGA-C) shared with the Toyota Prius (ZVW50) (albeit with a shorter wheelbase), originally designed for the European market and overseen by engineer Hiro Koba. Unusually for Toyota, the company placed style over interior room first, and when the dynamics of the smaller prototype werenâ€™t up to par, they waited for the newer platform, with a lower centre of gravity.





















