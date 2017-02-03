Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Milla Jovovich launches Toyota C-HR in London


NEWS Toyota wants to be seen more as the maker of Aurises, Corollas and Priuses, and the C-HR crossover breaks them out of that mould. The key: stage a fashionable event with a well known celebrity
by Lucire staff/February 3, 2017/18.53


Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images



Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

At the Printworks in London on February 2, Toyota staged a drive-through immersive theatre experience with actress Milla Jovovich to promote its C-HR sport crossover.
   The event, The Night That Flows, saw 100 guests experience scenes from Berlin, Milano, Paris, Barcelona and London, interacting with actors and projection footage, with narration by Jovovich.
   The Berlin scenes were taken from its International Festival of Light. The Milano scene was backstage at a fashion show, with fashion designer Fabio Attanasio (the Bespoke Dudes) and model Giorgia Palmas in attendance. Croupier and magician Ã‰tienne Pradier hosted the Parisian casino scene, while rally driver and pro skier Guerlain Chicherit “drove” guests round a projected roulette table. Spanish DJ Cuartero led a flash mob-style Barcelona club scene, promoting the C-HR’s JBL sounds system, while the final London bar scene saw mixologists Alex Kratena and Simone Caporale with Jovovich herself.
   The event was creative-directed by the Department’s Jonny Grant and Hamish Jenkinson, with Jessica Rees Middleton as executive producer.
   The Toyota C-HR (CoupÃ©-High Rider) is a compact crossover on Toyotaâ€™s New Global Architecture (TNGA-C) shared with the Toyota Prius (ZVW50) (albeit with a shorter wheelbase), originally designed for the European market and overseen by engineer Hiro Koba. Unusually for Toyota, the company placed style over interior room first, and when the dynamics of the smaller prototype werenâ€™t up to par, they waited for the newer platform, with a lower centre of gravity.











Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images






Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Mini launches with Poppy Delevingne, Henry Holland...
Jaguar launches XE in London, with David Gandy, St...
Lucireâ€™s Jaguar XJ party pics and exclusives
Idris Elba + Superdry Collection, comprising 250 m...
Video and photos: double win for J. W. Anderson at...
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
Filed under: celebrity, living, London, Lucire, modelling

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 36
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire Facebook group
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Myspace
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow