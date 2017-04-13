Mandy Moore, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Riley Keough among sexiest celebs on Victoria’s Secret list

Sexy celebrities named by the US lingerie retailer include many expected names, and include Lady Gaga and James Cordenby/April 13, 2017/17.28





Victoria’s Secret has released its 2017 ‘What Is Sexy?’ list, with Mandy Moore, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie and Riley Keough among the celebrities named.

On social media, netizens voted for their Sexiest Social Stars, naming Tone It Up as the sexiest fitness star, Desi Perkins as the sexiest beauty star, and Rocky Barnes the sexiest fashion star.

The full list is detailed below.

Sexiest actress: Mandy Moore

Sexiest fitspiration: Nikki Reed

Forever sexy: Margot Robbie

Sexiest red-carpet look: Priyanka Chopra

Sexiest entertainer: Taylor Swift

Sexiest festival style: Jamie Chung

Sexiest sense of humour: Billie Lourd

Sexiest smile: Victoria Justice

Sexiest cast: The Royals, E!

Sexiest author: Chrissy Teigen, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat

Sexiest style risk-taker: Vanessa Hudgens

Sexiest break-out star: Riley Keough

Sexiest snapper: Catt Sadler

Sexiest songstress: Lady Gaga

Sexiest US city: Palm Springs

Sexiest DJ: Alexandra Richards

Sexiest street style: Olivia Munn

Sexiest rising songstress: Bebe Rexha

Sexiest mogul: Lauren Conrad, founder and designer of LC Lauren Conrad, PaperCrown, PaperCrown Bridesmaids and TheLittleMarket.com

Sexiest late-night host: James Corden

Sexiest athlete: Julie Johnston

Coinciding with the announcement is Victoria’s Secret’s push of its Sexy Little Things collection, available in B to DDD and S, M and L sizes.