Mandy Moore, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Riley Keough among sexiest celebs on Victoria’s Secret list
by Lucire staff/April 13, 2017/17.28
Victoria’s Secret has released its 2017 ‘What Is Sexy?’ list, with Mandy Moore, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie and Riley Keough among the celebrities named.
On social media, netizens voted for their Sexiest Social Stars, naming Tone It Up as the sexiest fitness star, Desi Perkins as the sexiest beauty star, and Rocky Barnes the sexiest fashion star.
The full list is detailed below.
Sexiest actress: Mandy Moore
Sexiest fitspiration: Nikki Reed
Forever sexy: Margot Robbie
Sexiest red-carpet look: Priyanka Chopra
Sexiest entertainer: Taylor Swift
Sexiest festival style: Jamie Chung
Sexiest sense of humour: Billie Lourd
Sexiest smile: Victoria Justice
Sexiest cast: The Royals, E!
Sexiest author: Chrissy Teigen, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat
Sexiest style risk-taker: Vanessa Hudgens
Sexiest break-out star: Riley Keough
Sexiest snapper: Catt Sadler
Sexiest songstress: Lady Gaga
Sexiest US city: Palm Springs
Sexiest DJ: Alexandra Richards
Sexiest street style: Olivia Munn
Sexiest rising songstress: Bebe Rexha
Sexiest mogul: Lauren Conrad, founder and designer of LC Lauren Conrad, PaperCrown, PaperCrown Bridesmaids and TheLittleMarket.com
Sexiest late-night host: James Corden
Sexiest athlete: Julie Johnston
Coinciding with the announcement is Victoria’s Secret’s push of its Sexy Little Things collection, available in B to DDD and S, M and L sizes.