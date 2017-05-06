Naturally organic, inside and out



Josh Madson

There is nothing like the feel and smell of natural, organic products. Tiffany Andersenâ€™s Salts Alive Bath and Body collection is all about being organic, vegan, toxin-free and it’s an absolutely fresh sensation. Mineral cell salts, alÅ“ vera juice and other healthy ingredients come to life in their range of shampoos, conditioners, body lotion, face and body polish as well as hand soap.



Trilogy is a skin care line celebrated for its range of natural and highly rich products. Its new Rosapene Radiance Serum helps to repair the userâ€™s skin, working deep within the pores. Sea algÃ¦, alÅ“ vera and rosapene work together to protect the skin from harmful attributes. Trilogyâ€™s new Rosehip Oil Light Blend strikes a balance to regulate the skinâ€™s oil production while targeting wrinkles and fine lines. The oil penetrates into the skin, leaving it feeling silky, clean and healthy.

All Good started in 1997 with the simple All Good Goop healing balm that aimed to relieve skin ailments including blisters, scars, cuts, scrapes and more, made exclusively for founder Caroline Duell, as well as her family and friends. Eventually the brand launched All Good Goop to the public, along with a number of other products including lip balms, sunscreens, body lotions and deodorants predominantly based on simple, organic and natural ingredients. Each product has a luxurious, creamy texture and a velvety consistency.







Gaia Herbs have taken the herbal market by storm with an array of natural and organic products. The MacaBoost, with cacao and ginger or vanilla chai flavours, features energy-boosting supplements that can blend into a daily smoothie for the extra stamina needed to recharge for the day. Another effective powder blend is their Turmeric Boost, where a dose of curcumin aims to support key organs. Gaia Herbsâ€™ Supreme Cleanse is a two-week-long programme that aims to cleanse and relieve the body from waste and toxins. The brandâ€™s thorough Liver Cleanse also incorporates a number of active components such as dandelion, artichoke, black radish and milk thistle to detoxify internally.

The American eco-lifestyle magazine Organic Spa Magazine organizes a biannual event from Los Angeles to New York, bringing media and a number of highly anticipated brands together under one roof. The Conrad Hotel in Lower Manhattan welcomed guests at an event where they can get up close and personal with product representatives as well as brand founders.

Aura Cacia returned with their pure essential oils and powerful chakra-balancing oils. The chosen scents are designed to awaken all the senses to alleviate the mind and soothe the soul. Frankincense, meroli, myrrh, patchouli and rose produce particularly powerful and robust aromas. KPS Essentials, a luxury skin care line, includes ingredients such as argan, coconut, jojoba seed, rosehip oils, green tea and honey, reviving and restoring skin. SpaRitual, launched by Shel Pink in 2004, embraces an eco-friendly concept. Its new limited-edition Passionfruit Agave body collection include a sugar scrub, exfoliating cleansing oil, nourishing oil for body and hair, as well as a body soufflÃ©. For a gorgeous manicure, SpaRitual also presented its innovative long-lasting nourishing vegan nail polish shade that works to fortify oneâ€™s nails while making them grow longer. The blend includes red tea and seaweed extract.

A number of other brands to discover included Boiron USA, Columbia Skin Care, Cancun Tourism, NeoCell, Riviera Maya, Shire City Herbals’ Fire Cider, MyChelle, Nubian Heritage, Deer Lake Lodge, Rejuva Minerals, and more. While some introduced hair and skin care products, others presented hot-spot zen-like destinations.â€”Lola Cristall, Paris Editor





















Alex Lucas