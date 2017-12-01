Lucire


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Araya A. Hargate, Kendall Jenner, Ming Xi dial up the glamour at Festival de Cannes, day four


NEWS Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kendall Jenner wowed the crowds on day four of the Festival de Cannesâ€”but the Bollywood actress was in danger of being upstaged by her own daughter
by Lucire staff/May 21, 2017/12.51




Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wowed the Cannes Film Festival crowds at the premiÃ¨re of Robin Campillo’s Aids drama 120 battements par minute (120 Beats Per Minute) in a stunning strapless red Ralph & Russo gown.
   L’OrÃ©al Paris’s global make-up director Val Garland used True Match foundation (in Amber Gold) and concealer (no. 10) for the Bollywood actress and former Miss World, along with a deep magenta shade for her lips (Color Riche Matte Addiction, no. 430, Mon Jules) paired with a brighter red (no. 346, Scarlette Silhouette), Super Liner Perfect Slim (in Intense Black), and Mega Volume Miss (in Manga Black).
   For the first time, Rai Bachchan brought her daughter, Aaradhya, who rode with her in the Renault van to the Festival. For once the actress was in danger of being upstaged by Aaradhya, dressed in pink and clearly enjoying her princess moment.
   Rai Bachchan’s fellow L’OrÃ©al Paris spokeswomen Araya A. Hargate wore a fuchsia dress from Zuhair Murad’s springâ€“summer 2017 collection, and Liya Kebede wore a Paco Rabanne design from the autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 collection.
   Ming Xi wore an Albert Ferretti dress complemented by jewellery from de Grisogono (a High Jewellery necklace and earrings with, inter alia, white diamonds and blue sapphires; a High Jewellery bracelet in white gold set in white diamonds and emeralds), and accompanied de Grisogono boss Fawaz Gruosi on the red carpet. Pamela Anderson also chose de Grisogono jewellery, namely the Anelli earrings in pink gold set with white diamonds and the Allegra bracelet in pink gold set with white diamonds.
   Sara Sampaio opted for Giorgio Armani PrivÃ©, and Kristen Stewart, of course, wore Chanel, from its resort 2018 collection. Kendall Jenner wore a Giambattista Valli dress with Chopard jewellery.
   L’OrÃ©al Paris also released two close-up beauty shots of Rai Bachchan from earlier in the week.





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by Lucire

Behind the scenes


Filed under: beauty, celebrity, China, culture, entertainment, fashion, film, India, living, Lucire, modelling, Paris, tendances, trend, TV

 

