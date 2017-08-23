Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Napier puts on a homecoming for Miss Universe New Zealand, Harlem-Cruz Atarangi Ihaia


NEWS Under nearly cloudless skies and with hundreds of supporters, Harlem-Cruz Atarangi Ihaia, the newly crowned Miss Universe New Zealand, receives a memorable welcome home
by Lucire staff/August 23, 2017/20.35





Jack Yan

Mayor Bill Dalton, Meka Whaitiri, MP, and other dignitaries held a parade and pōhiri honouring the newly crowned Miss Universe New Zealand, Harlem-Cruz Atarangi Ihaia, in Napier on Wednesday morning.
   The official functions, supported by the Napier City Council, Eastern Institute of Technology, Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc., and Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri, began at the city’s iconic Pania of the Reef statue, for which Ihaia’s great-aunt Mei Whaitiri modelled in the 1950s.
   Whaitiri, along with other whānau, were present at the event.
   After the speeches at the initial gathering, the group boarded three prewar cars—a Buick, an Auburn, and a Ford—led by a police escort to a pōhiri and welcome-home ceremony at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Hou.
   Miss Universe New Zealand CEO Nigel Godfrey handed the keys for a Honda Jazz RS Sport Limited over to Ihaia at the pohiri, and the car was subsequently blessed.
   The event was covered by the local press as well as Māori Television and TVNZ.
   Ihaia was crowned on August 12 at Skycity Theatre, before a live audience, with many more following the Grand Final on Bravo and an online stream, through which people in 51 countries watched.
   Ihaia is the first winner from Napier since the competition was revamped under new management in 2013.
   She will compete for the international Miss Universe title in November.


Jack Yan

Also in Lucire’s news section
Miss Universe New Zealand 2011, day six: parading ...
Harlem-Cruz Ihaia crowned Miss Universe New Zealan...
Miss Universe New Zealand 2011, Priyani Puketapu, ...
Miss Universe New Zealand 2011’s busiest day befor...
AmFAR Gala at Festival de Cannes day nine: Rita Or...
A full day in Bangkok for Miss Universe New Zealan...
Filed under: beauty, culture, ecology, environment, living, Lucire, modelling, New Zealand

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow