The next word in boutique accommodation: behind the scenes at the Boutique Hotel Investment Conference







Fernando Colon

The Boutique and Lifestyle Lodging Association (BLLA) was founded in 2009 by Frances Kiradjian, who serves as the associationâ€™s CEO. With more than 750 members, the community brings individuals in the hospitality and boutique sectors together. The Boutique Hotel Investment Conference took place at the Times Center where a number of speakers shared their personal experiences: Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global, enthusiastically imparted her secrets to success, with the importance of sleep being one of them; other speakers included Michael Fuerstman, co-founder and creative director of Pendry Hotels; Jason Pomeranc, owner of Sixty Hotels; Michael Tall, president and COO of Charlestowne Hotels; Ted Weng, president and CEO of Leading Hotels of the World; and many more.

BLLA works exclusively with high-end products, brands and boutiques, underlining the concept of luxury splendour. Brands and products include Sunraysiaâ€™s gourmet juices, Coco Community and Vita Cocoâ€™s organic coconut water, Tradecraft and Stumptownâ€™s gourmet coffee, and Dean & Deluca (www.deandeluca.com), which offers gourmet foods packed with intense flavours ranging from whole cakes to bite-size delectables.

The boutique concept unites hospitality and luxury. Karl Lagerfeld is set to launch his own hotel chain in China in 2018, using this very concept. If there’s a “next big thing” on the horizon with hospitality, surely it must be how successfully these ideas can be combined. From hotel stays to the food and beverage sectors, travellers will expect that every detail is taken care of to ensure an unforgettable experience.â€”Lola Cristall, Paris Editor





Fernando Colon