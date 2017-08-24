Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

The next word in boutique accommodation: behind the scenes at the Boutique Hotel Investment Conference


NEWS Lola Cristall attends the Boutique and Lifestyle Lodging Association’s latest conference to see what’s in store for the boutique and hospitality sectors
by Lola Cristall/August 24, 2017/13.04




Fernando Colon

The Boutique and Lifestyle Lodging Association (BLLA) was founded in 2009 by Frances Kiradjian, who serves as the associationâ€™s CEO. With more than 750 members, the community brings individuals in the hospitality and boutique sectors together. The Boutique Hotel Investment Conference took place at the Times Center where a number of speakers shared their personal experiences: Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global, enthusiastically imparted her secrets to success, with the importance of sleep being one of them; other speakers included Michael Fuerstman, co-founder and creative director of Pendry Hotels; Jason Pomeranc, owner of Sixty Hotels; Michael Tall, president and COO of Charlestowne Hotels; Ted Weng, president and CEO of Leading Hotels of the World; and many more.
   BLLA works exclusively with high-end products, brands and boutiques, underlining the concept of luxury splendour. Brands and products include Sunraysiaâ€™s gourmet juices, Coco Community and Vita Cocoâ€™s organic coconut water, Tradecraft and Stumptownâ€™s gourmet coffee, and Dean & Deluca (www.deandeluca.com), which offers gourmet foods packed with intense flavours ranging from whole cakes to bite-size delectables.
   The boutique concept unites hospitality and luxury. Karl Lagerfeld is set to launch his own hotel chain in China in 2018, using this very concept. If there’s a “next big thing” on the horizon with hospitality, surely it must be how successfully these ideas can be combined. From hotel stays to the food and beverage sectors, travellers will expect that every detail is taken care of to ensure an unforgettable experience.â€”Lola Cristall, Paris Editor



Fernando Colon

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
NYCâ€™s WestHouse Hotel celebrates Valentine&#...
At Cannes: Nicole Kidman in Francesco Scognamiglio...
Luxury line: Chanel opens at Courchevel; Prada LG ...
Finding the Upper East Sideâ€™s far eastern ha...
News in brief: Chanelâ€™s Parisâ€“Salzburg colle...
Special features to kick off Lucireâ€™s 20th anniver...
Filed under: beauty, China, living, Lucire, New York, travel, Volante

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow