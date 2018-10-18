Longines launches Conquest V. H. P. watches, its flagship sport line





Longines has shown its Conquest V. H. P. sports watches—and it’s related to the special-edition XXI Commonwealth Games watch that the company showed last December.

The watches represent ‘a new achievement in the field of quartz,’ says Longines, which is the official timekeeper of the Games, held this year on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Longines’ Conquest V. H. P.’s exclusive movement has a very high precision (plus or minus 5 s per year), and it can reset its hands after an impact or exposure to a magnetic field, using what it calls the Gear Position Detection system. The watches also claim a very long battery life and a perpetual calendar.

The watches are available in steel or black, in 42 mm and 44 mm diameters, with blue, carbonfibre, silver or black colour dials. Straps are steel, or blue or black rubber. The watches can be set using the intelligent crown, and there are indicators for low battery life.



