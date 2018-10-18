Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Longines launches Conquest V. H. P. watches, its flagship sport line


NEWS After previewing its limited-edition Commonwealth Games timepieces, Longines has now announced its regular line of Conquest V. H. P. watches
Filed by Lucire staff/February 2, 2018/10.18



Longines has shown its Conquest V. H. P. sports watches—and it’s related to the special-edition XXI Commonwealth Games watch that the company showed last December.
   The watches represent ‘a new achievement in the field of quartz,’ says Longines, which is the official timekeeper of the Games, held this year on Australia’s Gold Coast.
   Longines’ Conquest V. H. P.’s exclusive movement has a very high precision (plus or minus 5 s per year), and it can reset its hands after an impact or exposure to a magnetic field, using what it calls the Gear Position Detection system. The watches also claim a very long battery life and a perpetual calendar.
   The watches are available in steel or black, in 42 mm and 44 mm diameters, with blue, carbonfibre, silver or black colour dials. Straps are steel, or blue or black rubber. The watches can be set using the intelligent crown, and there are indicators for low battery life.


Also in Lucire’s news section
Zhao Liying named Longines’ newest ambassado...
IWC Schaffhausen turns 150: Sonam Kapoor, Bradley ...
Adriana Lima, Karolína Kurková, Melanie Laurent, K...
News in brief: Fossil shows new smartwatches at Ba...
TAG Heuer launches Connected Watch with Intel and ...
Maria Sharapova, Nervo, Kate Peck party with TAG H...
Filed under: fashion, Lucire, technology, tendances, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow